Tata Motors delivers 50,000th EV, a Nexon EV, to Tata Group Chairman

Tata Motors has delivered its 50,000th electric vehicle, a Nexon EV, to N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Group. This electric SUV is currently priced from Rs 14.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors recently rolled out the 50,000th electric vehicle, a Nexon EV, from its Pune facility in Maharashtra. Now, the same has been delivered to Tata Group’s Chairman, N Chandrasekaran. The company announced it on its social media platforms captioning it as a special delivery for everyone at Tata Motors.

Tata Motors ventured into the passenger vehicle electric mobility segment with the Nexon EV in January 2020 and it was an instant hit. Over the years, it launched several electric vehicles with varied body shapes across different price segments. The company’s current EV portfolio includes the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime and the Nexon EV Max.

Tata Nexon EV: Price and specifications

The Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery while the Nexon EV Max gets a larger 40.5 kWh unit. They develop 127 bhp & 245 Nm and 141 bhp & 250 Nm, respectively. The Nexon EV Prime is claimed to offer a driving range of 312 km per charge while the Max version is rated to deliver 437 km on a single charge.

According to Tata Motors, while its new products are developed to cater to evolving customer needs, the company offers OTA (over-the-air) software updates to existing EV customers to enhance their experience. The Tata Nexon EV Prime is currently priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh while the Nexon EV Max retails from Rs 18.34 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh, ex-showroom.

