Tata Motors delivers 17 Nexon EVs to Kolkata Police

Kolkata Police held an event to formally draft 17 Tata Nexon EVs as it pledged to contribute to a cleaner climate. Also announced exemption of registration and other taxes on electric vehicles.

Kolkata Police has inducted 17 Tata Nexon EVs into its official fleet on the occasion of World Environment Day. These electric SUVs were added as a part of its mission to replace the ageing diesel vehicles with environment-friendly electric vehicles.

Kolkata Police held an event at the Police Athletic Club which saw the flagging off of the electric cars with blue stripes on the bonnet and Kolkata Police badging on the sides. The city police department shared a video of the flag-off ceremony on its social media platforms.

In 2021, Kolkata Police announced its partnership with Tata Motors for leasing the Nexon EV. The West Bengal government allotted Rs 8.82 Crore to the Kolkata Police for the same. In September, they had added 226 Nexon EVs to their fleet to gradually eliminate the diesel vehicles used for transport and patrolling. These electric SUVs have been taken on lease for 8 years.

Apart from electric cars, Kolkata Police has 200 electric conversion kits to convert their current two-wheelers into electric bikes. This is an excellent method to devise a cost-effective measure to tackle the issue of vehicular pollution.

The Tata Nexon EV is the most successful electric vehicle in India with sales of 3,454 units in May 2022. Furthermore, it is also the only electric SUV under Rs 15 lakh and according to Tata Motors, it offers a range of 300 km.

The West Bengal government recently announced that electric two-wheeler or four-wheeler buyers would be exempted from paying registration fees, motor vehicle and other taxes in the state. These benefits will also be extended to CNG buyers. The concessions are valid from April 1, 2022, till March 31, 2024.