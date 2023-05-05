Tata Motors delivers 10,000 Tiago EVs within four months: MG Comet rival

Tata Motors has delivered 10,000 units of the Tiago EV within four months. Priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the Tata Tiago EV rivals the MG Comet, Citroen eC3, etc.

Tata Motors introduced the all-new Tiago EV in September 2022 and its deliveries commenced in February this year. This Mumbai-based Indian automaker today announced that the company has managed to deliver 10,000 units of the Tiago EV within four months. The Tata Tiago EV is one of India’s most affordable electric cars and is available with two different battery pack options.

Tata Tiago EV: Bookings and delivery

Pre-bookings for the Tiago EV commenced in September 2022 and it bagged 10,000 bookings within 24 hours. While the latest numbers haven’t been revealed, Tata Motors received 20,000 orders for the Tiago EV till December 2022. Now, the company has today announced that it has delivered 10,000 units of this electric hatchback within four months.

Also Read: Top 5 sportiest 125cc bikes in India: Pulsar NS125 to KTM 125 Duke

Tata Tiago EV: Battery, range and performance

Tata Tiago EV gets two different battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 315 km on a single charge. This EV can be charged within an hour with a DC fast charger while normal charging can take up to 8.7 hours.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Tata Tiago EV Review:

Tata Tiago EV: Price and competition

The prices of the Tata Tiago EV range from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It directly takes on the likes of the MG Comet EV, Citroen eC3 and its three-box sibling – the Tata Tigor EV.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.