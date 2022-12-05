Tata Motors December 2022 discounts: Get up to Rs 60,000 discounts on Harrier, Safari

The offers are on popular models such as Nexon, Tiago, and Tigor among others.

Let’s take a look at the models on which the company is offering discounts in December 2022.



Tata Tiago, Tigor – The company is offering discounts up to Rs 38,000 on its popular 5-seater hatchback Tata Tiago and sub-four-metre compact sedan, the Tata Tigor. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 on select bonus, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.



Tata Nexon – The carmaker is offering a corporate discount worth Rs 5,000 on its subcompact SUV, the Nexon.



Tata Harrier, Safari – Popular SUVs Tata Harrier and Safari get discounts of up to Rs 65,000. It includes a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 on select models, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000 with a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.



The company is offering no discounts on its EV range, which includes Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max, Tigor EV. Also, there are no discounts on the company’s Punch and Altroz models.



Further, the company has recently launched the electric version of its Tiago hatchback at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh. The deliveries are set to commence from January 2023.