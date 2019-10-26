Tata Motors cuts loss, JLR surge offset by domestic numbers

Tata Motors on Friday beat Street estimates on all fronts as it substantially narrowed the consolidated net loss to Rs 188 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a loss of Rs 1,009.5 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of a turnaround in Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) performance. In Q1FY20, the company had reported one of its biggest losses of Rs 3,679 crore.

Falling sales of JLR in China were impacting the company's overall performance as it continued to post high losses over the past few quarters. JLR contributes 78% to the Tata Motors’ consolidated revenues. However, during the September quarter, the management said there was an improvement in China because of better operating metrics.

JLR posted a pre-tax profit of 156 million pound for the September quarter of FY20. The improvement reflects favourable wholesale volume and product mix, operating costs, depreciation and amortisation and foreign exchange.

Profitability at JLR significantly improved with an EBIT margin of 4.8% against -0.7 in Q2 of FY19. The operating margin was at 13.8% during the latest quarter, against 9.1% in the same quarter last year. JLR's free cash flow remained negative at 64 million pounds for the quarter, but it was an improvement of 559 million pounds y-o-y.

Also, the company's Project Charge transformation programme for JLR contributed 162 million pound of cost improvement and 285 million pound reduction in investment spending in the quarter.

PB Balaji, chief financial officer, Tata Motors, said, “With 2.2 billion pounds efficiencies achieved to date, JLR remains on track to achieve the full target of 2.5 billion pounds by March 31, 2020.”

Revenue for JLR increased 8% y-o-y to 6.1 billion pounds, driven by wholesales and favourable product mix. While total retail sales were slightly down (0.7%) to 128,953 units, performance in China sharply improved and was up 24.3%. Overall, wholesale was up 2.9% to 134,489 units.

The slowdown in the domestic market also impacted the company's consolidated revenue, which declined 9% y-o-y to Rs 65,432 crore in the September quarter. Revenues were also impacted by a planned stock reduction of Rs 3,400 crore in the Tata Motors medium and heavy commercial vehicle business (MHCV).

Growth in Tata Motors standalone business continued to be impacted by subdued demand, higher axle loads, liquidity stress, low freight availability for cargo operators and general economic slowdown. “The performance of JLR was offset by the MHCV decline faced in India and planned stock reduction in Tata Motors in the systems stock to ensure ecosystem viability remains and at the same time get ready for BS VI transition,” Balaji said.

Boosted by improvement in JLR sales, the automaker’s consolidated EBITDA margin came in at 12.4%, registering a sharp rise of 250 basis points, which is the highest in 16 quarters. The consolidated EBITDA at over Rs 8,113 crore was higher by 14%.

Meanwhile, the company said its board approved a preferential allotment of ordinary shares and warrants to the promoter, Tata Sons, for an aggregate consideration of Rs 6,500 crore, which will primarily be utilised to bring down debt levels at the standalone entity. Tata Motors' net automotive debt for the quarter stood at Rs 50,000 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore was in the standalone entity. Further, the board also passed an enabling resolution to raise Rs 3,500 crore through external commercial borrowings for refinancing the existing debt. “Fund-raising will bolster the Tata Motors standalone balance sheet. We feel the performance at JLR is improving and there is no need for an immediate capital infusion there at present,” Balaji said.

However, Tata Motors' standalone performance was disappointing. Revenues during the quarter fell 44% y-o-y at Rs 10,000 crore while the profit before tax at Rs 1,270 crore was impacted primarily by MHCV decline of 59%.

Company's domestic commercial vehicles retail sales were higher by 26% versus wholesales, while passenger vehicle sales were higher by 19% versus wholesales.

The company’s wholesale sales in Q2FY20 were down 44.1% to 106,349 units. CV fell 41.2% and PV was down 51.3%. While overall wholesale were down 45.1%, retail fell slightly lower by 26.9%.