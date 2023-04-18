Tata Motors confirms Altroz CNG launch on April 19: All you need to know

Powered by a 76bhp 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, the Tata Altroz CNG will come equipped with 6 airbags and a slew of first-in-class features like twin-cylinder tanks.

Tata Motors has officially confirmed that the Altroz iCNG will make its debut on April 19th. Along with Altroz CNG, the Indian automobile manufacturer has also showcased the Punch CNG at the Auto Expo in January. We tell you what to expect from the Altroz iCNG which offers many segment-first features.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Segment-first CNG features

Tata Motors has smartly packaged the Altroz CNG by not compromising too much on the boot space. Instead of opting for a regular CNG kit, which drastically eats into the luggage compartment, the Altroz comes with twin cylinders that are placed on the floorboard of the cargo space. Both cylinders in total have a capacity of 60 litres.

Like the Tiago, the Altroz iCNG comes equipped with Single Advanced ECU, which ensures it smoothly switches from CNG to petrol mode. Along with this, it automatically shifts from CNG to petrol when the CNG is running low and Direct Start in CNG feature.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Specifications

The Altroz iCNG is powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that has a power output of 76bhp and 97Nm of torque. As expected, the standard gasoline version of the hatchback is more powerful and produces 88bhp and 115Nm. The Altroz is also available with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which has an output of 108bhp and 140Nm while the diesel trim gets an 89bhp 1.5-litre engine with 200Nm of torque.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Features

The Tata Altroz iCNG comes packed with comfort creatures and safety features. Some of the stand-out features are a voice-activated sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto fold ORVMs, leatherette upholstery, etc. Moving on to safety, the Altroz CNG will get six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seats, Corner Stability Control and a leakage detection feature in case of any gas leak from the twin CNG cylinders.

