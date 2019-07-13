Tata Motors conducting monsoon check-up camp: Benefits you’ll get explained

Tata Motors, one of the leading car manufacturers in India, has announced a nationwide monsoon check-up camp. The free service camp is going to be conducted for 11 days and will commence from 15th of July till 25th July. The service camp, which is going to be conducted across the Tata Motors dealership network will not only offer customers with a free vehicle check-up but is also going to consist of a number of different schemes and offers.

According to Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care, Tata Motors said “Customer service at Tata Motors is key to its business, which has evolved over the years. We have introduced a wide range of service offerings to keep pace with the changing demands of the market and meet all customer needs in a timely manner by maintaining competitive and enhancing quality. The resultant – an improved standalone second rank in the JD Power Customer Service Index. Through the roll-out of the free monsoon check-up camp, we will cater to all Tata Motors’ passenger car and utility vehicle owners this monsoon. We strongly believe that after-market services are imperative to enhance customer experience and annual service camps serve as an ideal platform to gather customer insights and understand their aspirations better.”

In addition to the offers that are being offered by Tata Motors in this free monsoon check-up camp, customers can avail benefits on a number of services. These include discounts on roadside assistance (RSA), spare parts, labour, policies along with oil top-up and change. In terms of roadside assistance, there is a 10% discount being offered on RSA policies being sold during the ongoing service campaign. Furthermore, for oil-change and top-up, fleet segment customers will be offered with a 15% discount whereas, for the personal segment customers, this figure stands at 10%. Across India, a few Tata Motors dealerships are also going to conduct camps for loans along with exchange and free evaluation of old vehicles in addition to other schemes.