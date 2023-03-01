Tata Motors clocks wholesales of 42,862 units in February

Tata Motors, one of the leading passenger vehicle makers has been on a growth trajectory, but the migration to BS VI Phase 2 norms has meant somewhat of a rationalisation in wholesales.
In February, the company sold 42,862 units, clocking a growth of 7 percent over the same period last year, but this was a decline of 10.67 percent over the month of January 2023.
In fact, the M-o-M drop in sales for Tata Motors can be partly attributed to rationalisation of production models to migrate towards the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 norms starting April 1, 2023.
The company claims that the new range boasts of a quieter cabin, Lower NVH and new features designed to make driving more comfortable and safe. TPMS has been added to the Tiago and Tigor offering better safety and a stress-free drive.