Tata Motors clocks wholesales of 42,862 units in February

The company reported an improvement in YoY sales, but compared to the previous month the sales were in the negative.

Tata Motors, one of the leading passenger vehicle makers has been on a growth trajectory, but the migration to BS VI Phase 2 norms has meant somewhat of a rationalisation in wholesales.

In February, the company sold 42,862 units, clocking a growth of 7 percent over the same period last year, but this was a decline of 10.67 percent over the month of January 2023.

In fact, the M-o-M drop in sales for Tata Motors can be partly attributed to rationalisation of production models to migrate towards the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 norms starting April 1, 2023.

Also Read Tata Motors completes BS6 Phase II transition ahead of schedule

The company claims that the new range boasts of a quieter cabin, Lower NVH and new features designed to make driving more comfortable and safe. TPMS has been added to the Tiago and Tigor offering better safety and a stress-free drive.