Tata Motors clocks steady sales growth in January

It has steadily built a solid portfolio of SUVs and offeroings at the Auto Expo 2023 reiterated the growth drivers with the Avinya concept SUV, the Harrier EV, Sierra EV and Curvv.

Tata Motors has clocked 18 percent YoY growth in January passenger vehicle sales to 47,987 vehicles from 40,777 vehicles sold last January. Meanwhile EV sales have nearly doubled for the company in the same period at 4,133 units, up 39 percent from 2,982 last January.

On a month-on-month comparison, the sales are more or less flat compared to its performace in December, when Tata Motors sold 40,043 units. The company is betting on EVs and SUV as the growth drivers going forward. Through 2022, Tata Motors has emerged as the closest competitor with Hyundai to claim the number 2 spot in the Indian passenger vehicles market. The sales difference between both the carmakers in 2022 was just 25,713 unit.

Interestingly while the above ones mostly boasted of an electric powertrain, Tata also announced the launch of two new petrol engines for the future. As evident from Tata Motors’ exclusive interaction with Financial Express Online, these engines are different from Tata’s Revotron family of engines that are being currently used in models like the Tata Punch, Tata Nexon and Tata Altroz.

