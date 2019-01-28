Tata Motors’ cars to get smarter with BSNL technology : Here’s how

Phones and cars are getting smarter these days, and what’s even better is that the fact that both will soon work in sync as a result of the strategic partnership between Tata Motors and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). The latter has overall 113 million mobile subscribers, but with the competition getting stiffer in the telecom, the company is now looking forward to exploring more business opportunities in the different sectors.

Tata and BSNL have recently come together to work on a project to make Tata cars smarter with the help of a first-of-its-kind machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. Such technology enables communication between wired and wireless devices with the use of different applications and sensors which can be utilized in modern infrastructure projects such as in smart cities, homes, transportation and more.

Under the deal, BSNL will supply embedded SIM cards enabling M2M communication for smart cars. “We have already partnered with Tata Motors for embedded SIM functionality. Five lakh SIM cards were provided while another 10 lakh will be supplied in a year’s time,” BSNL chairman Anupam Shrivastava said.

“Automotive and transport have been an early adopter of IoT and telcos are tapping the emerging revenue streams from fleet management, navigation and fuel management and positioning services,” said Prashant Singhal, global telecommunications leader at EY.

The company expects the sales of 50 million M2M SIM cards with future-ready 5G capability by the year 2020, majorly for the automotive sector. With this alliance, Tata would be able to upgrade its current existing cars such including Tiago, Hexa and the newly unveiled SUV Harrier into smart cars.

Stay tuned as we bring more updates from the auto industry.