Tata Motors car discounts in May – Safari, Harrier, and Altroz get Rs 35,000 off

Tata car discounts in May 2023. Tata Motors is offering discounts on the Safari, Harrier, Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz totalling Rs 35,000.

Tata Motors is offering discounts for its range of vehicles in May 2023, which include the Safari, Harrier, Altroz, Tiago, and Tigor. The offers are in various forms including exchange bonuses, customer benefits, and corporate discounts.

The carmaker, however, is offering discounts on ICE models of the vehicles only, and these do not apply to the electric vehicle range that includes the Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago. What is also interesting is that Tata Motors is not offering any discounts on the Nexon as well.

Tata Harrier and Safari

Tata’s flagship offerings, the Sfafri and the Harrier, which are based on the same platform and also share the same engine, get discounts worth Rs 35,000 in May. Both SUVs get an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and corporate discounts worth Rs 10,000, applicable on all variants. There are no consumer benefits, however, on both models.

The Tata Safari and the Harrier share the same underpinnings, while the former is a seven-seater the latter a five-seater. Powering both SUVs is a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine, making 167bhp with the help of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Tata Tigor

The Tata Tigor is a sub-4 metre sedan from Tata Motors, offered in petrol, CNG, and all-electric forms. However, the discounts available are for the petrol and CNG versions only. The petrol AMT version of the Tata Tigor gets a consumer benefit of Rs 15,000, and an exchange benefit of Rs 10,000, while the MT versions get consumer benefits worth Rs 20,000. The petrol trims also get a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, bringing the total to Rs 33,000 for the petrol MT versions.

The CNG versions of the Tata Tigor, on the other hand, get consumer benefits totalling Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, bringing the total discount to Rs 25,000 on the CNG variants.

Tata Tiago

Similar to the Tata Tigor, the Tiago is also available in petrol, CNG, and all-electric versions, however, the discounts are for the former two only. The Tata Tiago petrol versions get consumer benefits worth Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The Tiago XT, XT Rhythm, NRG manual and XZ+ petrol trims get consumer benefits worth Rs 20,000, totalling Rs 30,000.

The CNG versions of the Tata Tiago get consumer benefits worth Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and an additional Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount, bringing the total to Rs 25,000.

Tata Altroz

Coming to Tata’s premium hatchback offering, the Altroz is available with a total discount of Rs 28,000. The petrol DCT trim and all diesel variants get consumer benefits worth Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

The petrol MT versions of the Tata Altroz get consumer benefits worth Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, bringing the total to Rs 23,000.