Tata Motors to commence BS6 production in January: Promises “Exciting product pipeline” for 2020!

Tata Motors is going to commence the production and distribution of BS6 compliant vehicles starting this month. The homegrown automaker, in a recent press release, stated that it has almost completed its planned production and despatches of the BS4 vehicles. And that at the moment, Tata Motors' dealer network stock has been reduced to its lowest ever level. The company has recently revealed two of its upcoming products i.e. the Altroz premium hatchback and the Nexon EV, both of which are going to be launched very soon in India.

The Tata Altroz hatchback has been scheduled to launch in India on the 22nd of January 2020. The launch of the Nexon EV is expected to take place soon afterwards. At the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors is expected to launch the 7-seater version of the Harrier SUV i.e. the Gravitas in India. This will be followed by the debut of the facelifted iterations of the Nexon, Tiago and the Tigor as we move along the year.

In the month of December 2019, Tata Motor's total domestic sales stood at 44,254 units in comparison to 50,440 units during the same month last year.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Our focus in December has been to drive retail and minimise the network stock in order to facilitate a smooth transition to BSVI. Our marketing campaigns and attractive consumer schemes resulted in the highest retail sales this fiscal. December retail was 83% higher than the off-take and the dealer network stock has been reduced to the lowest ever level. Having almost completed our planned production and despatches of BS6, we will start moving to BS6 production and despatches from January and step up our volumes in the coming months.

He further added "We unveiled our first premium hatchback ‘Altroz’ and Nexon EV and received an overwhelming response. We are gearing up for their market launch now. We are marching into the new year with an exciting product pipeline. We expect a gradual improvement in consumer sentiments and are well-positioned to leverage the same”