Tata Motors becomes third-largest carmaker in country with 21% spike in sales

Even with the global chip shortage being an evident reason behind low production volumes, Tata Motors becomes the third-largest carmaker in the country. The company sold a total of 25,730 vehicles last month.

Tata Motors has carved a niche for itself by offering some of the safest cars in the country. The brand is taking a bullish approach to take hold of a larger market share in the Indian automotive space. The carmaker keeps updating its vehicle lineup at short intervals according to the customer demand. Well, the brand’s effort seems to have worked as it managed to sell a total of 25,730 vehicles last month to become the third-largest carmaker in the country. In the corresponding month last year, this figure stood at 21,199 units. It is an increment of 21 per cent on a Year-over-Year basis.

The sales comprise both ICE vehicles and EVs. The former of the two contributed a figure of 24,652 vehicles. In comparison to September 2021, Tata Motors registered a YoY growth of 18 per cent for the ICE vehicle segment. The sales of EV, however, has marked a whopping 250 per cent growth on a YoY basis. Last year in September, the brand could only sell 308 electric vehicles in the country. In the last month, the brand sold 1078 EVs in the Indian market. Although, the brand has acknowledged that the global chip shortage has affected production. Nevertheless, the company has recently launched the Tata Safari Gold Edition and would soon be launching the Punch micro-SUV in the Indian market today.

The carmaker is unveiling the Punch in the country today. The micro-SUV will be based on the Alfa platform, which also underpins the Altroz hatchback. Other highlights of the Punch include high ground clearance, SUV-ish stance, 90-degree opening doors, touchscreen infotainment unit, climate control, vertically-split headlamps and more. It is likely to borrow the powerplant from the Altroz itself. The 1.2L NA petrol motor is good at developing a peak output of 86 PS and 113 Nm. Besides, buyers will be able to opt between two transmission choices – 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.

