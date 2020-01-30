Tata Motors banks big on electric vehicles: 4 production-ready EVs to be shown at Auto Expo

Tata Motors has had toyed with the idea of an electric vehicle from nearly four expos ago. Yes, that's almost eight years ago. However, this expo, we believe, the maker will not be showing what it can do but instead be getting products that will be in showrooms in a few months thereafter. In this story, we are going to tell you what all Tata Motors is bringing to the expo in terms of electric vehicles and how these will work for the maker. Before that we got to tell you that the Nexon EV is one good product, at least on paper and from what we sampled out of it a few weeks ago. There is no relatable product in comparison at the moment. A few standouts that the Nexon EV has and something that others in this segment (ICE-ed) still don't are blue highlights in the cabin, a very appealing look, higher ground clearance and before we miss the most important part, the price. Yes, the Nexon EV has been priced very competitively. It will help people make a smooth transition from diesel to electric. Given the government subsidies in Delhi, it is quite clear that the base Nexon EV will be only Rs 30,000 more than the top-spec diesel. At this price, we can assure you, given the lower running costs, the Nexon EV will prove to be very beneficial in the long run. Last but not the least, the ICE Nexon was tested for crash compliance and it aced the test. The electric model shouldn't be any different either

Now that we have listed out the exclusive bits of the Nexon EV, we can safely move on to the next-gen vehicles that Tata Motors will bring as part of its electrification program. First and foremost, there will be the Altroz EV. While it is too early to say, the regular Altroz has received unprecedented enquiries and looks to be a winner. Not only this, the Altroz too received the safest hatchback accreditation from the Global NCAP. If this isn't enough, the Altroz EV too will have a 300+ kilometre range, fast charging capacity and connected car technology. It will likely be priced around Rs 12 lakh mark on launch.

Along with the Altroz EV, Tata Motors will also showcase a micro-SUV, the H2X, in production form. This SUV will also be an EV. It will use the same Ziptron tech and compete with the Mahindra e-KUV. Moreover, the H2X will have a near 350+ kilometre range as well as fast charging capability. It will be a sub-Rs 10 lakh product. Tata also showcased the Tiago electric vehicle at the last expo. It is being believed that tests are still on and we might see a production version at the 2020 Auto Expo. Again, its powertrain will be shared with the H2X' unit and could also boast similar or better range numbers. Tata Motors is also said to be working on a Maruti Ciaz competitor. It will again be something that will be built on the ALFA-Arc platform and should have good safety ratings. Of more interest will be the fact that alongside ICE engines with BS6 compliance, an electric powertrain too can be expected. The Tata sedan will not only be luxurious but will also be tree-hugging. It is expected to be priced starting from Rs 15 lakh for the electric version.

It is being strongly believed that Tata vehicles, especially the electrics will drive growth in the future. The Nexon EV has received a good response and while it could be a testbed for the maker, the others will follow. EVs, it has been widely accepted, are going to be the sole powertrain for many a manufacturer in the future. It is nice to see Tata Motors take a step forward in this step while keeping its ICE roots updated. Being an early adopter means that Tata will have a head-start and in short, when the numbers for the currently unorganised EV sector come forth, the Pune-based maker will have the lead. Setting up dealerships or convincing the existing ones is a tough task and Tata has done their homework here as well. Persuading the existing network to join hands and set up charging stations as well as bringing in its sister companies to the fore is helping matters. Tata wants to let its future customers know that they have a one-stop EV solution for everyone. Perhaps, the Auto Expo 2020 will definitely shed some light on this.