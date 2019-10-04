Tata Motors bags order for 300 electric buses: To be deployed at Ahmedabad’s BRTS corridor

Tata Motors flagged off its first electric bus in Lucknow in February this year and now it has bagged the order for 300 electric buses from Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd. This will be the largest e-bus contract ever to be awarded to an OEM in the country. After having delivered over 200 electric buses with over 60% market share under the FAME I, Tata Motors with this new order now reinforces its position in India's electrification drive.
Tata Motors will supply Urban 9/9 Electric model of buses which will run in Ahmedabad’s BRTS corridor. These buses will be deployed under the OPEX model and Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure including fast charging and support systems as well.
“We are delighted to have won the largest tender of e Buses in the country. Tata Motors has been playing a proactive role in the electrification drive, with the development of an electric traction system for Hybrid as well as Pure Electric vehicles," Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.
"The Ultra Electric buses are indigenously developed to offer superior design and best-in-class features. We will continue to support the Government in their commitment towards creating a sustainable future for India."
Tata Motors says that the electrical traction components have been sourced from international suppliers in the USA, Germany and China offering proven products. The buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains.
Besides electric public transportation, Tata Motors is also working on electrifying passenger cars. Tata Motors will be foraying into electric passenger car segment with the Tata Nexon EV. The Nexon EV which has been spotted testing on multiple occassions will be launched in quarter four of the FY 19-20. It is likely to be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. The manufacturer says that the Nexon EV will be the first mass-produced for retail. It must be noted that Tata Tigor EV is currently available only for commercial users.
