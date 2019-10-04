Tata Motors bags order for 300 electric buses: To be deployed at Ahmedabad’s BRTS corridor

Tata Motors flagged off its first electric bus in Lucknow in February this year and now it has bagged the order for 300 electric buses from Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd. This will be the largest e-bus contract ever to be awarded to an OEM in the country. After having delivered over 200 electric buses with over 60% market share under the FAME I, Tata Motors with this new order now reinforces its position in India's electrification drive.

Tata Motors will supply Urban 9/9 Electric model of buses which will run in Ahmedabad’s BRTS corridor. These buses will be deployed under the OPEX model and Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure including fast charging and support systems as well.