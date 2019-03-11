Tata Motors bags massive order of 2500 vehicles for state transport and other institutions!

Tata Motors has further strengthened its public transport fleet on Indian roads, bagging a large order of buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation and other institutions. Tata Motors is now working towards delivering over 2500 units order from institutional customers. The recent one being, an order of 1045 buses from Gujarat State Roadways Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and 1000 Winger ambulances from National Health Mission (NRHM), Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal and Haryana. Tata Motors has bagged 65% of the orders for fully built buses and it offers Annual Maintenance Contracts on 400 of these buses for maintenance of ITS systems as value added services to customers.

“The demand for public transportation is rapidly increasing in India with government’s thrust towards providing a smart, safe and convenient mode of commute to the citizens. Tata Motors acknowledges the forward thinking and proactive approach of various STUs and the bus body regulatory institutes for providing such contemporary buses to passengers,” Girish Wagh, President- CVBU, Tata Motors, said.

“We take great pride in partnering with various STU’s in delivering best-in-class solutions and to create and maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system. We have always encouraged our customers to adopt the latest technologies, helping them to lower their total operating costs and expand their user base & ridership.”

Tata Motors today offers a comprehensive range of buses catering to an entire gamut of day-to-day travelling needs - from intercity travel options to safe transport and driver-friendly choices. The company is also leading in technological innovations in the bus segment which are fully equipped with a range of solutions powered by alternative fuels such as Hybrid, Electric, CNG, and LNG.

Tata Motors' articulated buses aim to meet the future transportation needs of the ‘Envisaged Smart Cities’, aimed at reducing pollution and promoting an eco-friendly transport system in the country. With an extensive product portfolio of future-ready buses, Tata Motors hopes to play an active role in mass public transportation.