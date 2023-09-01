Tata Motors’ August PV sales see a dip of 3.5%

Tata Motors registered sales of 45,513 units in August 2023, as compared to selling 47,166 units last year.

Tata Motors has registered a negative 3,5 percent growth in its domestic business in August 2023, having sold 45,513 units. This includes Tata’s EV offerings as well. In comparison, Tata Motors sold 47,166 units in August last year.

Tata Motors’ electric vehicle business, including exports saw a growth of 54.9 percent in August 2023 when the carmaker sold a total of 6236 units last month compared to 4026 EVs sold in India and globally in August 2022.

Tata Motors is expected to see sales increase in the coming months with the launch of the new Nexon and the Nexon EV, which gets a radical design update, along with features and comfort. Tata will be launching the Nexon EV facelift later this month.