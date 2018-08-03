Tata Motors Army Safari Storme looks commanding yet peaceful in new white colour: Images

Tata Motors recently won a defence contract beating the likes of Nissan and Mahindra, for a tender to supply vehicles to the Indian Army that would replace the ageing Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. The Tata Safari 4x4 came out on top, with Tata expected to deliver 3,192 units of the Safari 4x4 in special military spec GS800 to the Indian Army. As we saw, the first batch of vehicles delivered was painted in a special matte green colour. Now recent spy shots have picked up a white colour variant of the Indian Army spec Tata Safari 4×4 in Mumbai. The GS800 that was spotted in white is kitted up to the same spec as the standard military green Tata Safari.

Interestingly, this breaks the recent spell of military green Safaris that have been spotted till date, As for this unicorn among the crop, one can only speculate as to what purpose this white coloured GS800 might serve in the Army. That said, the SUV does look purposeful but also reflects calmness and peace at the same time. Wouldn’t be a bad idea to have these driving near our borders.

The white Safari also gets features like an extended towing arm, an antenna on the hood and spotlights on the front bumper. The engine specifications for the Tata Safari Storme remain the same as the stock car 2.2 liter, 4 cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine offering 154 bhp peak power at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm torque at 1,700-2,700 rpm mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with a 4×4 drive system. The Safari is a natural off-roader with more than 200 mm of ground clearance built around a ladder-on-frame chassis and 4 wheel drive with high and low ratios and shift on the fly system makes the Safari Storme ideal for use in the military.

The GS 800, which was modified under the aegis of Ministry of Defence requirements and complying with Request for Proposal (RFP), gets some special features like hard roofs, run-flat tyres and air-conditioning and has a minimum payload capacity of 800 kgs. As of now, the first three thousand vehicles will be evaluated, and if they meet the armies requirement properly they will be set to replace all of the Indian armies 30,000 Gypsies.

Image: Shifting Gears