Tata Motors announces National Exchange Carnival: Benefits of up to Rs 60,000

Tata Motors has kick-started a National Exchange Carnival for its customers. One can get benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on select Tata cars and SUVs.

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturers, has announced the commencement of its ‘National Exchange Carnival’ across the country. According to this Mumbai-based Indian automaker, during this mega carnival, customers can avail attractive benefits on all Tata cars and SUVs by visiting any Tata Motors dealership.

Tata Motors’ National Exchange Carnival:

Tata Motors’ National Exchange Carnival has begun today and it will be held till February 15, 2023, at the company’s authorised dealerships across 250 Indian cities as a part of this customer-centric initiative. As per the carmaker, one can get benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on select Tata cars and SUVs during this 12-day exchange and upgrade campaign.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “At Tata Motors, we continuously strive to understand the customer needs and offer them a delightful experience. Aligned to this plan, we are announcing the commencement of a 12-day-long National Exchange Carnival for customers.”

He further added, “This will offer them a hassle-free evaluation of their existing cars through our wide network of the pre-owned car business, Tata Motors Assured. I am confident that the National Exchange Carnival will help our consumers in easily upgrading to their favourite Tata car, in turn experiencing the best combination of design, drive, and safety that we have on offer.”

