Tata Motors announces attractive Onam offers in Kerala

Tata Motors recently added two new variants in the Altroz lineup– XM and XM(S)- priced at Rs 6.90 and Rs 7.35 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.

Tata Motors, today introduced exciting consumer offers for its passenger vehicle portfolio in the lead up to the auspicious Onam festival. To mark the Onam celebrations and Kerala being one of the best performing markets, the company is extending consumer offers up to Rs 80,000 on its ICE and EV range of cars and SUVs, scratch and win assured gifts along with undertaking priority deliveries for Onam customers.

Easing the buying process, Tata Motors has also partnered with top PSUs, private and regional financiers for consumers to avail attractive finance options such as 100% on road funding and EMI holiday – Buy Now and Pay later.

Product wise offers

As part of the latest offer, Tata is offering benefits of Rs 50,000 for its entry-level models– Tiago and Tigor. The fully-electric version of Tigor is being offered with the highest benefit of Rs 80,000. Altroz is being offered benefits of up to Rs 40,000 while Punch receives benefits of up to Rs 25,000.

The petrol-powered Nexon gets benefits of up to Rs 24,000 whereas the diesel-powered Nexon gets benefits of up to Rs 35,000. On the other hand, Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max are being offered benefits of up to Rs 56,000 and Rs 61,000, respectively which is inclusive of extended warranty. Harrier and Safari buyers will receive benefits of up to Rs 70,000.

PRODUCTS BENEFITS UPTO (INR) Tiago 50,000 Tigor 50,000 Tigor EV 80,000 Altroz 40,000 Punch 25,000 Nexon Petrol 24,000 Nexon Diesel 35,000 Nexon EV Prime 56,000 (including extended warranty) Nexon EV MAX 61,000 (including extended warranty) Harrier 70,000 Safari 70,000

Commenting on the occasion, Vinay Pant, Head, Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “Kerala has always been a significant market for us, and the trust and loyalty of our customers in the state has been instrumental in our success. With 105 Sales outlets and 65 service centres spanning the length and breadth of the state, Tata Motors remains committed to delivering the best to our customers.”