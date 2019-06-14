Tata Motors Altroz new teaser out: Rival to Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce their new premium hatchback the Tata Altroz before the end of the year. The Altroz will be the replacement for the existing Tata Bolt which will be discontinued soon. Its direct rivals will be the Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo, and the Baleno from Maruti Suzuki.

The Altroz teased in the video is seen performing stunts going through a slalom course, hard braking tests, wet road tests, and driving mostly in a straight line. While the near production model of the Altroz was showcased by Tata at the 2019 Geneva motor show earlier this year, Tata is yet to launch the car as it is in its final testing phase of real-world Indian road conditions.

Tata had announced that its future models will be based on only two different modular platforms moving forward. The two platforms with their concept vehicles were showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo as the H5X SUV platform, while the 45X concept showcased the platform designed for its smaller range of cars. While the Harrier was spawned off the H5X concept, the 45X concept has spawned its first model, the Altroz hatchback.

The Altroz will get two petrol and one diesel engine option. The smaller petrol will be lifted from the Tiago/Tigor siblings – the 1.2-litre 85hp motor. While the higher trim levels are expected to get the turbocharged unit from the Nexon. It will also come with a 1.5-litre turbo diesel option.

The specs revealed by the manufacturer show that the Altroz’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will develop 102hp, lower than the Nexon’s rated output of 110hp. While the Nexon gets 170Nm of torque at its disposal, the Altroz will have to make do with 140Nm. However, the Altroz will be 200kgs lighter than the Nexon which should mask the Altorz’s lack of grunt, but we have to get behind the wheel and test it for ourselves to see if it makes a difference in the real world. As for transmissions, at launch, the Altroz is expected to only be offered with manuals however automatic versions will follow soon after. Tata Motors has not provided a clear timeline regarding when the Altroz will finally hit the road, however, it has promised it will arrive by the end of this year.