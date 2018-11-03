Tata Motors adds Nexon & Hexa to its SUV lineup in Tanzania

Tata Motors's Tata Africa Holdings (Tanzania) Limited (TAHTL) has announced the launch of Tata Hexa and Tata Nexon in the African country. Launched at an introductory price of TZS 45 million (XMA variant) for the Nexon and TZS 81 million and TZS 89 million for the Hexa XT 4x4 and XTA Automatic version respectively, these vehicles will be available across the company’s authorised dealerships, starting today. Both Hexa and Nexon will be available under finance options.

Tata Nexon is available with two engine options - 1.2L turbocharged petrol from the Revotron series and 1.5L diesel engine from the Revotorq series, paired with a six-speed transmission. The Nexon also comes with an AMT option which features Multi-Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport).

The Nexon will be available in six variants (XE, XM, XMA, XT, XZ, XZ+, XZA+) and six colours (Etna Orange, Vermont Red, Moroccan Blue, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey, and Calgary White) in Tanzania. The subcompact SUV recently bagged a 4-star adult safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP), the highest adult safety score (13.56/17.00) amongst all the models tested by Global NCAP in India.

Tata Hexa is powered by the 2.2L VARICOR 400 diesel engine with 400 Nm of torque and 156 PS power. Along with a 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmission, the Hexa also features ‘Super Drive Modes’. The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system is electronically controlled via an adaptive system by Borg Warner, with the torque on demand feature.

It is available in six variants – XE, XM, XT, XMA, XTA, and XT 4×4, with 5 colour options – Pearl White (PW), Arizona Blue (ARB), Tungsten Silver (TNS), Sky Grey (SKG) and Platinum Silver (PTS). In terms of safety, the Hexa gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability program, disc brakes on all wheels, perimetric alarm, child safety lock on rear doors and door ajar warning as standard fitments.

On the inside, Tata Hexa boasts of ‘Connectnext' Infotainment system by Harman. Both vehicles come with touchscreen infotainment systems. The two are available with a warranty of 3-year/60,000 km, whichever is earlier.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our much appreciated UVs in Tanzania. Both the products have been conceptualized with an innovation-driven focus for contemporary design, best-in-class technology, and advanced features," Sujan Roy, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

"We are confident that the vehicles will be instant hits and will provide a rich and dynamic experience for the customers who wish to make a style statement. Additionally, with the launch of these products, we look forward to increasing our market share not only in the UV segment but also in the overall Passenger Vehicles segment in the country.”