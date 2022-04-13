Tata Motors adds 160 service workshops to its network: Offers doorstep servicing with EzServe

The company is attempting to increase customer satisfaction with the expansion plan and the new service initiatives.

Tata Motors has added 160 new service workshops for passenger vehicles, taking their total to 705 operational workshops across the country. The Indian automaker now provides extensive service coverage across 485 cities, increasing the number of cars serviced in FY22 by 30 per cent as compared to the last fiscal year. They have also announced the introduction of a new mobile servicing option called EzServe.

With EzServe customers can get basic service work and quick repairs done on their vehicles, at their preferred location. Every EzServe unit comes with a kit containing 3 utility boxes mounted on the bike’s rear. These boxes include spare parts, a vacuum cleaner, a jack & jack stand, and several hand tools. Additionally, Tata Motors will also ensure that the senior technicians who will be providing the service are well-groomed and carry proper ID cards. This endeavour will help customers save a lot of time when it comes to smaller jobs and will not have to visit the workshop every time. Tata Motors is aiming to increase customer retention and foster customer delight with these plans.

Dimple Mehta – Head, Customer Care, Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Said, “We at Tata Motors have extensively expanded our service network in the last 12 months to cater to our customer needs pan India. Our endeavour is to enhance service touchpoints with focus on shorter formats to make us adequately close to our Tata Motors customers. We are delighted to introduce the unique EzServe initiative that aims at quick redressal of customer grievances at their doorstep. This two-wheeler-based service concept helps in reaching out to customers in smaller cluster locations. In addition to the above, Tata Motors has been periodically rolling out an array of customer-friendly initiatives that are aimed to enhance experience and ensure absolute peace of mind. We are confident that this concept will create a better relationship and engagement with our customers and help us in attaining more consumer loyalty.”

Adding to the customer’s convenience, Tata Motors has digitized the process of registering repair orders at workshops. It facilitates contactless service support by allowing customers to book a service online, vehicle pick up requests, updates on vehicle repair status, viewing repair estimates for scheduled and frequent jobs and more.