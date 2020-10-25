Tata Motors achieves production milestone of 4 million passenger vehicles

Over the years, Tata Motors has made some of the most iconic vehicles of the country like the Sierra, Sumo and the Safari. The current Tata BS6 range includes vehicles like the Altroz, Harrier, Nexon, Tiago and more.

October 25, 2020

 

Tata Motors has announced the achievement of the production milestone of 4 million passenger vehicles in India. The company has launched the ‘We Love You 4 Million’ campaign in order to honour the support of its customers throughout its journey. Over the years, Tata Motors has made some of the most iconic vehicles of the country like the Sierra, Sumo and the Safari. With the launch of the Tata Safari, the brand was among the first ones to start the concept of a lifestyle SUV. Moreover, in honour of the legacy of Sumant Moolgaonkar from Tata Motors, the company introduced the first-ever MPV in the form of Tata Sumo. One of India’s most popular hatchbacks, Indica was also produced by Tata Motors. As of now, Tata Motors’ New Forever BS6 range comprises of Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Altroz and more.

With the Nexon subcompact SUV, Tata Motors has been India’s first car manufacturer to get a 5-star Global NCAP rating. In addition to this, the brand is also currently India’s largest EV manufacturer with a 67 percent market share. Tata Motors had achieved the 1 million production mark for passenger vehicles during 2005-06 after which it achieved the 3 million production milestone in 2015 and the 4th million milestone got achieved this month. Commenting on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit said that as India’s home-grown automotive brand, Tata Motors is delighted to have reached this prominent milestone for its passenger vehicles segment.

He adds that since its inception, Tata Motors’ commitment to introducing products that have the best-in-class safety, performance and design has brought to life the vision of the company’s Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. Chandra also stated that over the last 30 years, Tata Motors’ has rolled out some icons that have not only catered to evolving customer needs but have also set new and high benchmarks in their respective segments.

