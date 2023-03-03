Tata Motors achieves 50 lakh cars production milestone in 25 years

Tata Motors has achieved the 50 lakh passenger vehicles production milestone in 25 years. The first 10 lakh cars in this journey were rolled out in six years while the last 10 lakh cars were produced within three years.

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturers, today announced that the company has achieved the 50 lakh passenger vehicles production mark. Since 1998, Tata Motors introduced some iconic brands in the country and it took the company 25 years to attain this landmark. This Mumbai-based Indian auto major celebrated this milestone amidst much fanfare.

Tata Motors celebrates 50 lakh cars milestone:

The company’s employees celebrated this milestone by creating a 50 lakh formation using Tata Motors’ new forever range of cars and SUVs. To commemorate the same, Tata will roll out a celebratory campaign for customers and employees in India. Through the campaign, the company will deck up its dealership and sales outlets. This month-long celebration will continue across its manufacturing locations and regional offices.

Tata Motors achieved the one million production mark in 2004, the second million in 2010 and reached the three million mark in 2015. It rolled out its four millionth car in 2020 and thanks to a strong product portfolio and increasing consumer connect, Tata Motors was able to stride ahead from four million cars to the five million mark within three years, despite covid-19 pandemic and global semiconductor shortage crisis.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on this historic milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Today marks a celebratory moment in the history of Tata Motors as we celebrate our 5-million production mark milestone. This journey, from each million to the next, has been one replete with its fair share of ups and downs. We have been changing India with every new product intervention.”

He added, “The brand is respected by its customers for bringing several new technologies and we express our gratitude for the tremendous support by our customers who have made this landmark achievement possible. We owe this milestone to our employees, suppliers, channel partners and government for their continued support. At Tata Motors, we remain committed to continuously innovate and be a leading stakeholder in moving the future of mobility ahead in India with safer, smarter and greener solutions.”

