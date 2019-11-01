Tata Motors reports 70 percent growth in passenger vehicle sales at 13,169 units

Tata Motors Limited has announced its sales numbers for the month of October 2019. During the said period, the company sold a total of 41,354 vehicles in global and international markets in comparison to 62,264 units during the same period last year. Talking of the domestic sales performance, the company sold 39,152 units of vehicles last month as compared to 57,710 units in October 2018. The total passenger vehicle sales of the company stood at 13,169 units in October 2019 in comparison to 18,290 units sold during the same period last year. That said, the brand reported a negative sales growth of 28 percent in this segment. Tata Motors sold a total of 8,097 units of passenger vehicles in September 2019, thereby reporting a positive month-on-month growth of 70 percent in October. Coming to the commercial vehicles, Tata Motors sold a total of 28,002 units last month in comparison to 43,813 units sold during October 2018. With this, the company registered a negative sales growth of 36 percent.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said that in line with Tata Motors' New Paradigm, focus was on retail. Results have been encouraging with retails at 36% more than wholesale. He added that the customer response was positive to festive offers and the company's new product launches like Harrier Dark edition and Nexon Kraz+. In October retail sales were the highest in this fiscal recording a 70% increase month-on-month.

Tata Motors says that in this fiscal, the network stock has been reduced by 38% and October end network stock is the lowest in the previous two years. Tata believes this will help its network to be prepared for a smoother BS6 transition. Tata Motors says that its endeavour is to enhance the retail capability by continuously adding new sales outlets and executives. The company remains optimistic that the positive sentiments of the festive season will lead to a structural recovery in market.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For some interesting content, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.