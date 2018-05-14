Tata Motors 45X spied: Could spell trouble for Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20!

Tata Motors used the Auto Expo 2018 as a platform to launch two new vehicles, that will be the flag-bearers for their new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. With provocative designs and exciting new features, these two cars will usher in a new breed of Tatas'. While the H5X SUV based on a reworked Land Rover Platform that Tata is calling the AMP platform has been spotted numerous times over the last year. Spy shots of the test mule have become so common in recent months that it raised questions as to whether launch dates this year are likely. These claims were later denied by Tata Motors who have officially scheduled the launch for 2019. Meanwhile, the 45X, the premium sedan from Tata that will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20 has been quite camera shy. The best look we have had up until now has been of a life-like clay recreation at the 2018 Auto Expo.

As the year progress’ and launch dates begin to loom, test mules have started to emerge from the confines of the Tata Motors factory. Motoroids have recently spotted a test mule of the 45X in Mumbai. What we can decipher from the pictures, that show the 45X on steel wheels and temporary lights, lights indicate that the 45X is still in the early stages of development. From what we know till date, the 45X is likely to carry the Nexon engine configurations forward.

With a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel being the mainstay. There have been rumours that Tata is considering a dual-clutch-transmission on the 45X, as an option. Since Tata has neither confirmed nor denied this, we will have to wait till the 45X launches to be sure. Ideally speaking, should Tata keep up their age-old strategy of promoting value for money vehicles, the 45X is likely to significantly undercut the Baleno and the i20.

Until then have an ogle at the images. And watch this space for more as it comes!

Image Source: Motorbeam