Tata launches Nexon EV Max XM at Rs 16.49 lakh, offers range of 453 km

Tata Nexon EV Max XM looks like a value-for-money proposition as it will crash Mahindra XUV400’s party.

Tata Motors is surging ahead in the electric vehicle space as they launched the Nexon EV Max XM variant, which starts from Rs 16.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The new XM is the most affordable trim in the Nexon EV Max range and according to the company, it will offer a range of 453 km. Tata Motors has further stated that all current Nexon EV Max owners can update the software at the dealerships from February 15.

Tata Nexon EV Max XM: What is it?

Like other Nexon EV Max variants, the XM is powered by a 40.5 kWh battery and is available in two charging options, the 3.3 kW AC wall box and the 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The former is priced at Rs 16.49 lakh while the latter is available at Rs 16.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Apart from this, it is also equipped with 4 levels of the regenerative braking system. The Nexon EV Max XM has a total output of 141bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki Fronx: All you need to know

Tata Nexon EV Max XM: Features

The XM might be the entry-level variant for the Nexon EV Max, but it comes packed with a lot of equipment like connected car technology, projector headlights with LED DLRs and LED tail lights and automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, the Nexon EV Max XM comes with features like electronic parking brake, Electronic Stability Program (ESP ) and all four disc brakes.

With the restructuring of the Nexon EV Max’s price range, the Tata SUV will now lock horns with the Mahindra XUV400 EL, which is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Even though the XUV400 is powered by a smaller 39.4 kW battery, Mahindra claims a driving range of 456 km.