Tata, Honda, Maruti, Hyundai Car Discounts in June 2018: Upto Rs 1.5 lakh off this month

If you are planning to buy a new car, this can be a good news for you as car dealers are offering discounts on popular models in the month of June 2018. Now, you can avail cash discounts, exchange benefits and free insurance of upto Rs 1.5 lakh this month.

By: | Updated: June 15, 2018 4:52 PM

Like every month, car dealers are offering discounts in the month of June 2018 as well. To start with, dealers are offering discounts on selected Maruti Suzuki cars. Dealerships are offering cash discounts as well as the exchange bonus on Maruti Suzuki cars for models like Alto 800, WagonR, Ignis, Dzire and more. The maximum cash discount of Rs 85,000 is being offered on WagonR. This may be due to the fact that the new generation WagonR is all set to be launched in India in the coming months. On the other hand, the Maruti Eeco gets the minimum discount of Rs 10,000. Dealers are also giving away exchange bonus on multiple models, the details of which are mentioned below.

Maruti Suzuki car discounts
Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus
Alto 800 Rs 30,000 Rs 45,000
Alto K10 Rs 50,000 Rs 55,000
Wagon R Rs 85,000 Rs 70,000
Eeco Rs 10,000 Rs 40,000
Celerio Rs 80,000 Rs 55,000
Ertiga Rs 45,000 Rs 50,000
Ciaz Rs 50,000 Rs 55,000
Ignis Petrol Rs 20,000 Rs 30000
Dzire Rs 20000 Rs 40,000

 

Honda is also no behind in this race and dealers are offering discounts on select Honda cars as well. The Honda CR-V  can be purchased with a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh while the BR-V can be had with a flat cash discount of Rs 65,000. The dealers are also offering a cash discount of Rs 65,000 on Jazz hatchback. Dealers are also offering one-year free insurance on models like Brio, WR-V and Jazz.

Honda car discounts
Model Cash Discounts Exchange Other benefits
Brio Nil Nil One year insurance
WR-V Nil Rs 20,000 One year insurance
Honda City Nil Nil Nil
Jazz Rs 1,00,000 Nil One year insurance
BR-V Rs 65,000 Nil
CR-V Rs 1,50,000 Nil

If you want to buy a Mahindra car, you can now save some cash as dealers are offering cash discounts and other benefits on Mahindra cars as well. The maximum discount is being offered on the 2017 Mahindra XUV500 as the new model has been launched a few days back. The KUV100 can also be had with a cash discount of Rs 80,000. Mahindra Dealers are also offering some exchange discounts on its multiple models like new 2018 Scorpio, Bolero, XUV500, TUV300 and more. The maximum exchange bonus can be had on the purchase of KUV100 while the least is being offered with the Bolero.

Mahindra car discounts
Model Cash Discounts Exchange Discounts
KUV 100 Rs 80,000 Rs 50,000
TUV300 Rs 35,000 Rs 30,000
2018 Scorpio Rs 50,000 Rs 30,000
2017 Scorpio Nil Rs 20,000
2017 XUV500 Rs 1,45,000 Rs 30,000
Thar Rs 10,000
Bolero Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000

Volkswagen dealers are also offering discounts on select Volkswagen cars like Polo, Ameo and Vento. These are being offered with cash discounts of Rs 30,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 70,000 respectively. The company is also giving away exchange benefits on these models. While the Polo can be purchased with an exchange discount of Rs 15,000, the Ameo and Vento can be yours while you give your older car for Rs 10,000 for each of the two models.

Volkswagen Car Discounts
Cash Discounts Exchange Discounts
Polo Rs 30,000 Rs 15,000
Ameo Rs 40,000 Rs 10,000
Vento Rs 70,000 Rs 10,000

Toyota dealers are offering cash discounts of Rs 20,000 on the Etios. The car can also be purchased with exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in exchange for your older car. There is no discount on any of the other Toyota cars.

Toyota Car Discounts
Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus
Toyota Etios Rs 20,000 Rs 15,000
Innova Crysta Nil Nil
Fortuner Nil Nil
Corolla Altis Nil Nil

Ford dealerships in India are offering attractive cash discounts on the purchase of select Ford models. The maximum discount is being offered on the Ford Aspire while you can buy the Figo and Endeavour for Rs 35,000 cash discount each. These two can also be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 each while you can exchange your Ford Aspire for Rs 25,000. The new Freestyle and EcoSport are not being offered with any discount.

Ford Car Discounts
Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus
Ford Figo Rs 35,000 Rs 20,000
Ford Aspire Rs 80,000 Rs 25,000
Ford Endeavour Rs 35,000 Rs 20,000
Ford Freestyle Nil Nil
2018 Ford EcoSport Nil Nil

Dealers of Tata Motors are also offering some attractive discounts for the month of June 2018. The Tiago and Tigor are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 each while the exchange bonus on both the models is  Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. On the other hand, Tata Zest and Hexa are being offered with exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively. Dealers are offering one-year free insurance on these models along with Nexon and Safari Storme.

Tata Motors Car Discounts
Cash Discounts Exchange Bonus Other benefits
Tata Tiago Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000
Tata Tigor Rs 10,000 Rs 20,000 One year Insurance
Tata Zest Nil Rs 10,000 One year Insurance
Tata Nexon Nil Nil One year Insurance
Tata Safari Strome Nil Nil One year Insurance
Tata Hexa Nil Rs 20,000 One year Insurance

