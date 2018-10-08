Tata Hexa XM+ launched in India Rs 15.27 lakh: 16 new features for Tata’s flagship SUV!



Tata motors have added a new variant to the Hexa line of SUVs that are currently on sale, the new Hexa XM+ has been launched in India at a price of Rs 15.27 lakh ex-showroom New Delhi. This is additional trim, will be offered with a host of additional features that should Tata Motors boost sales for the SUV ahead of the festive season and the launch of the new Tata Harrier SUV that is slated to launch early next years. From new alloy wheels with an all-new Charcoal grey paint, Tata Motors said that this new trim will blend in with the needs of an active and dynamic urban lifestyle customer.

Speaking on the addition of the new model Mr S N Barman Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said that with their new strategy of Turnaround 2.0 in place, the company has continued their focus towards catering to evolving customer demands through the introduction of new products and variants at regular intervals Barman went on to say that while the Hexa has established itself as a strong contender in the SUV space with the launch of the Hexa XM+, the addition of the new variant will further go on to strengthen this product range to Tata customers.

New Features on the Hexa will include, new 16-inch alloy wheel, a soft-touch material on the dashboard, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) with Dual AC, Front Fog Lamps, Reverse Parking Sensor with Camera, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers. Additionally, the Hexa XM+ will get carry forward the Hexa signature all-black sporty interiors, sculpted indulgent seats as well as the 8-colour, ambient mood lighting. Additionally, now Tata will offer customers the optional electric sunroof that furthers the Hexa’s styling quotient. The sunroof is available with a 2 years warranty through Tata Motors Genuine Accessories along with an array of other accessories.