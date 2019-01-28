Tata Hexa now costlier : Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakh for Innova Crysta rival

The Safari maker launched the new Harrier SUV in the Indian market a few days back, and now soon after its launch, the company has silently hiked the prices on the Hexa SUV. The new prices for the Hexa now start from Rs 12.99 lakh and extend up to Rs 18.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The base XE trim has received a significant price hike of Rs 42,000 when compared to other variants of the Hexa SUV. While price hike on other trims has been hiked uniformly by an amount of Rs 19,000. With the new reintroduced price list, Hexa becomes the most expensive car in Tata’s whole product portfolio overtaking the newly launched Harrier SUV. The Harrier's price list starts at Rs 12.69 lakh and stretches up to Rs 16.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also read: White is the most popular car colour in India: Colours that Indians love and hate!

The Tata Hexa is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which generates a decent amount of power at 150hp and peak torque of 320Nm. The engine comes married to a 5-speed manual gearbox which is available in the base XE variant. While the other six variants get 156hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. And is available in both 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. The car also features 4x4 feature in its top-of-the-line XT trim, which comes with a manual gearbox. The car is available in a total of seven variants featuring a single engine and three gearbox options.

Check below for a full comparison of new and old prices of the Tata Hexa SUV!