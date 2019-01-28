Tata Hexa now costlier : Price starts at Rs 12.99 Lakh for Innova Crysta rival - The Financial Express
Tata Hexa base XE variant is now costlier by almost Rs 42,000. While the price hike on its rest of the upper variants remains not more than Rs 19,000.

Published: January 28, 2019

The Safari maker launched the new Harrier SUV in the Indian market a few days back, and now soon after its launch, the company has silently hiked the prices on the Hexa SUV. The new prices for the Hexa now start from Rs 12.99 lakh and extend up to Rs 18.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The base XE trim has received a significant price hike of Rs 42,000 when compared to other variants of the Hexa SUV. While price hike on other trims has been hiked uniformly by an amount of Rs 19,000. With the new reintroduced price list, Hexa becomes the most expensive car in Tata’s whole product portfolio overtaking the newly launched Harrier SUV. The Harrier's price list starts at Rs 12.69 lakh and stretches up to Rs 16.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tata Hexa is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which generates a decent amount of power at 150hp and peak torque of 320Nm. The engine comes married to a 5-speed manual gearbox which is available in the base XE variant. While the other six variants get 156hp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. And is available in both 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. The car also features 4x4 feature in its top-of-the-line XT trim, which comes with a manual gearbox. The car is available in a total of seven variants featuring a single engine and three gearbox options.

Check below for a full comparison of new and old prices of the Tata Hexa SUV!

VariantsOld pricesNew prices
Hexa XE 4x2Rs 12.57 lakhRs 12.99 lakh
Hexa XM 4x2Rs 14.19 lakhRs 14.38 lakh
Hexa XM+ 4x2Rs 15.27 lakhRs 15.46 lakh
Hexa XMA 4x2Rs 15.43 lakhRs 15.62 lakh
Hexa XT 4x2Rs 16.64 lakhRs 16.83 lakh
Hexa XTA 4x2Rs 17.80 lakhRs 17.99 lakh
Hexa XT 4x4Rs 17.97 lakhRs 18.16 lakh

 

