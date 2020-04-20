Tata Hexa BS6: Launch date, specifications, features

The Tata Hexa Safari Edition was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was to be launched in this financial year but is not on sale yet.

The Tata Hexa was launched in January 2017. Tata Motors had showcased the vehicle a couple of years ago at the Geneva Motor Show, as a concept. Thankfully most of the bits were carried over as it is from the concept. The Hexa received a warm welcome from the Indian audience, who quickly demolished Aria thoughts and instead took a liking to this car. While the sales might not be chart-busting, they were enough to keep the momentum on. Tata Motors had carved a niche with this product, especially with the endearing automatic transmission as well as the supple ride quality.

Space again was a Hexa forte and the 7-seater offered it in spades. However, with minimal updates, the Hexa sales were on the downside. Tata Motors raised our hopes by showing the Safari Edition at the Auto Expo 2020. The Hexa Safari Edition with a foliage green colour, new cladding, refreshed grille and black alloy wheels looked good but not enough to warrant a second look. The interior gets a two-tone treatment while the edition showcased at the Expo had six seats.

Online reports say that the BS6 Tata Hexa will have the same 2.2-litre diesel engine but updated to meet the emission norms. The engine might make 2hp more power but the same 400Nm. The gearbox choice will be a 6-speed manual or automatic. Tata might also keep the lower-specced 140hp/320Nm and 5-speed manual combination. This version will appeal more to the fleet operators as the Hexa is more affordable right now than the Toyota Innova Crysta.

Express Drives feels that Tata Motors might not bring in the BS6 Hexa. At least not in the same engine specifications. When the Hexa was launched in 2017, Tata Motors also had the Safari on sale with the same engine. However, the Safari is now discontinued. Right now, the only big BS6 diesel Tata has is the 2.0-litre unit borrowed from Fiat. This is in use in the Harrier. Tata might use this same engine in the Hexa than making one lone engine for a halo product. Moreover, with the introduction of the Gravitas later this year, the positioning of the Hexa might be a question. The BS6 Hexa prices will go above the BS4’s 13.7 lakh – 19.27 lakh. If you observe, the recently introduced Click to Drive initiative by Tata Motors doesn’t have the Hexa on the list.

We checked with Tata Motors about the availability of the BS6 Hexa. The company said that they would not want to comment on it now.

What do you think? A rugged vehicle like the Hexa with the more powerful Fiat engine and a torque converter still makes sense? Or, will you prefer the modern Gravitas/Harrier to it?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.