Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its mini SUV — codenamed the Tata HBX. We have seen the test mule on the roads in India and this is what it has revealed.

By:Updated: Oct 05, 2020 5:13 PM
Tata HBX hornbill spy shot front

Fresh images have surfaced of a Tata Motors test mule. The spotted prototype is expected to be the Tata HBX. At the 2020 Auto Expo in February, Tata Motors unveiled a mini SUV called the Tata HBX Concept. At the time, Tata Motors did not disclose a timeline by when the HBX would be launched in production form. The official product name of the HBX Concept is rumoured to be the “Tata Hornbill”. However, Tata Motors has not confirmed the name either.

The concept which was showcased is said to be close to production. However, some minor changes are to be expected once it reaches roadworthiness. The image which has been found online now reveals more about what we can expect from the production model. The Tata HBX will be the smallest SUV in Tata’s line up slotting in below the Nexon. It will be based on the new ALFA architecture that underpins the new Altroz premium hatchback.

Tata HBX expected features

The images reveal that the HBX will use Tata’s new inverted-Y-shaped styling theme. The design element also found on the Nexon is carried on to the HBX. It can be seen on the lower front grille and on the tail lamp assembly. Similar to what is seen on the concept. The HBX will get eyebrow LED DRLs with the main headlamp cluster lower on the bumper. The headlamp layout is similar to what we have seen on the bigger Harrier. The faux skid plate design from the concept has been swapped for a new conventional front bumper. The prototype vehicle has also been seen using dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear bumper is also quite conventional in shape, but the final design is hidden behind the concealing film.

Tata HBX Concept

Tata HBX engine

Although engine options are to be confirmed, the HBX is likely to come with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine from the Tiago/Tigor siblings. The engine would offer 85hp and 113Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission would be offered as standard while a semi-automatic AMT could maybe on the cards.

Tata HBX Concept Interior

Tata HBX rivals and price

The Tata HBX is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. The closest rivals to the HBX would be the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso or the Renault Kwid. But it is likely that Tata will position the HBX at a premium position against the two. This would put it in the same territory as the Ford Freestyle. We estimate the HBX to be priced somewhere in the ballpark of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: autohub (Instagram)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar could get smartphone connectivity soon: 'Neuron' name trademarked!

Bajaj Pulsar, Dominar could get smartphone connectivity soon: 'Neuron' name trademarked!

Book a Datsun Go, Go+ and get up to Rs 47,500 discount: Here's how!

Book a Datsun Go, Go+ and get up to Rs 47,500 discount: Here's how!

Yokohama launches BluEarth GT tyres in 26 sizes: Promises higher durability

Yokohama launches BluEarth GT tyres in 26 sizes: Promises higher durability

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied: What the MG Hector Plus rival will offer

Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 spied: What the MG Hector Plus rival will offer

Tastefully modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 looks like an Indian Scout: Cost and all details!

Tastefully modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 looks like an Indian Scout: Cost and all details!

September 2020 car sales back on track: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 lead charge

September 2020 car sales back on track: Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 lead charge

Up to 45% customers now prefer contactless route to servicing their car: Tata Motors

Up to 45% customers now prefer contactless route to servicing their car: Tata Motors

2020 Mahindra Thar explained in images: Variants, specs, features, price

2020 Mahindra Thar explained in images: Variants, specs, features, price

BS6 Bajaj CT100, CT110, Platina range price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

BS6 Bajaj CT100, CT110, Platina range price in India hiked: New variant-wise figures listed!

Car offers October: Honda cars offering upto Rs 2.5 lakh discounts on Civic, New City, Jazz

Car offers October: Honda cars offering upto Rs 2.5 lakh discounts on Civic, New City, Jazz

Car discounts October: Up to Rs 1 lakh off, lower interest rate on Renault Duster, Triber

Car discounts October: Up to Rs 1 lakh off, lower interest rate on Renault Duster, Triber

Price hike alert! BS6 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Street 160 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220, Street 160 get costlier in India by this much

MG ZS EV to be now sold in these 10 new cities

MG ZS EV to be now sold in these 10 new cities

Audi Q2 bookings now open in India: Launch expected later this month

Audi Q2 bookings now open in India: Launch expected later this month

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 video review: Price, features, top speed, mileage!

BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 video review: Price, features, top speed, mileage!

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S | California rock music that turned into a swan song

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S | California rock music that turned into a swan song

New Mahindra Thar video review: Price, specs, features

New Mahindra Thar video review: Price, specs, features

2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

2020 Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.8 lakh: Variants, specs, features, colour options

BMW and Mini India car prices to increase from November 2020: Here's how much more you pay!

BMW and Mini India car prices to increase from November 2020: Here's how much more you pay!