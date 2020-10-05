Tata HBX test mule spied: What to expect from the upcoming Kwid, S-Presso rival

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its mini SUV — codenamed the Tata HBX. We have seen the test mule on the roads in India and this is what it has revealed.

Fresh images have surfaced of a Tata Motors test mule. The spotted prototype is expected to be the Tata HBX. At the 2020 Auto Expo in February, Tata Motors unveiled a mini SUV called the Tata HBX Concept. At the time, Tata Motors did not disclose a timeline by when the HBX would be launched in production form. The official product name of the HBX Concept is rumoured to be the “Tata Hornbill”. However, Tata Motors has not confirmed the name either.

The concept which was showcased is said to be close to production. However, some minor changes are to be expected once it reaches roadworthiness. The image which has been found online now reveals more about what we can expect from the production model. The Tata HBX will be the smallest SUV in Tata’s line up slotting in below the Nexon. It will be based on the new ALFA architecture that underpins the new Altroz premium hatchback.

Tata HBX expected features

The images reveal that the HBX will use Tata’s new inverted-Y-shaped styling theme. The design element also found on the Nexon is carried on to the HBX. It can be seen on the lower front grille and on the tail lamp assembly. Similar to what is seen on the concept. The HBX will get eyebrow LED DRLs with the main headlamp cluster lower on the bumper. The headlamp layout is similar to what we have seen on the bigger Harrier. The faux skid plate design from the concept has been swapped for a new conventional front bumper. The prototype vehicle has also been seen using dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear bumper is also quite conventional in shape, but the final design is hidden behind the concealing film.

Tata HBX Concept

Tata HBX engine

Although engine options are to be confirmed, the HBX is likely to come with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine from the Tiago/Tigor siblings. The engine would offer 85hp and 113Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission would be offered as standard while a semi-automatic AMT could maybe on the cards.

Tata HBX Concept Interior

Tata HBX rivals and price

The Tata HBX is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. The closest rivals to the HBX would be the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso or the Renault Kwid. But it is likely that Tata will position the HBX at a premium position against the two. This would put it in the same territory as the Ford Freestyle. We estimate the HBX to be priced somewhere in the ballpark of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: autohub (Instagram)

