Tata HBX concept renamed to ‘PUNCH’: Launch before festive season

Punch will be the most affordable SUV by Tata and the first one to be based on the ALFA-ARC architecture.

Tata Motors had many people interested in the HBX concept when it was showcased for the first time at the 2020 Auto Expo. Since then, the vehicle has garnered even more interest and we have been waiting for Tata to launch it. Now, the company has officially revealed what the production model of the vehicle would look like and what would it be named. Tata will call their new ‘micro-SUV’ Punch and will be launching it before the festive season.

While Tata would like to call Punch an SUV, it is actually a small vehicle with a tall body. It will compete with the Mahindra KUV100 Nxt and Maruti Suzuki Ignis. The face of this new vehicle will instantly remind you of the Harrier as it gets the same split headlamp design. There are thin LED brows on the top and a big headlamp unit below. Unlike the concept version of the car, the Punch does not get a skid plate. Rather, it comes with a bumper that has Tata’s signature tri-arrow design and one can easily see the radiator sitting behind it.

At the sides, one can see dual-tone alloy wheels and black cladding around the edges. These will most likely be 15-inch just like in the Altroz. The blacked-out pillars and roof rails further add to the sporty look of the vehicle. By the looks of it, Tata will provide the Punch with a healthy amount of ground clearance so that it can tackle a wide variety of terrains.

Tata Punch has been built on the same ALFA modular architectures as the Altroz and is based on the company’s Impact 2.0 design theme. This will be Tata’s first SUV on the ALFA-ARC platform and the fourth and most affordable SUV in their overall portfolio.

Unveiling this much-awaited SUV, Shailesh Chandra – president, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “Tata PUNCH, as the name suggest is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its caliber, this is a vehicle which truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the PUNCH will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms. True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, PUNCH will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from.

While Tata has not revealed any information regarding the engie and gearbox options, we expect Punch to come with the same setup that is seen in the Altroz. It could get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

