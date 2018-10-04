Tata Harrier’s water wading test video shows its impressive off-road abilities

  1. Auto
Tata Harrier is entering its final stages of testing before it goes on sale in the early months of 2019. Tata Motors has released yet another video of the all-new Tata Harrier SUV being tested for driving through waterlogged areas.

Tata Harrier water wading testTata Harrier is perhaps the biggest car launch for the homegrown car manufacturer and is also no doubt, one of the most anticipated vehicles in the market as well. And Tata Motors knows that and hence turning up the tempo on the drum roll, it has now released yet another video from its all-new Harrier SUV what-to-expect series. While we've seen the torture test, the 4 poster test, along with a clip explaining the SUV's new platform, it is time now we saw how capable Tata Harrier is when it comes to driving through a waterlogged street. Well, in this case, a waterlogged test canal.

The biggest highlight of the Tata Harrier, besides the fact that it is ground-up new, is the platform that underpins it. The new Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture or simply Omega Arc platform is a derivative of Land Rover LS550, which underpins the Land Rover Discovery.

Tata Harrier's water wading and off-roading capabilities can be attributed to the new chassis. The 4 poster test Tata Motors carried out on the Harrier SUV included 22 lakh km of off-road testing. The video also claimed that the testing is equivalent to 10 years of driving on rough surfaces.

Tata Motors' new SUV Harrier is likely to be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet engine, which also powers the Jeep Compass. While this engine makes 170 hp and 350 Nm, it isn't clear whether Tata Motors will retain this engine tuning for its new flagship SUV. It is also expected to feature driving modes.

Besides testing for off-road and through waterlogged streets, Tata Harier SUV has also been tested at a race track. It was spotted doing laps of the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, which only means that Tata Motors is also working on high-speed stability and cornering.

Making it public debut only this year as a concept called H5X during the 2018 Auto Expo in February, Tata Harrier will go on sale in the early months of 2019. When launched, it will compete with Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta. Tata Harrier will be followed by the launch of H7X, which will be a seven-seat version of the Harrier. Expect a starting price tag of about Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

