Tata Harrier’s seven-seat version H7X spied in Italy: India launch expected in 2020

Tata Motors is all set to launch the all-new Harrier SUV in India on 23 January. Speaking of which, the manufacturer will also be launching a seven-seat version of the Harrier, codenamed H7X. It was recently spotted testing in Italy by Gabetz while wearing full camouflage. Tata Motors had announced previously that it will be launching a seven-seat version of the Harrier and while it was spotted testing in India at several occasions, this is the first time the H7X has been spied in Europe, where it will go on sale soon.

Tata H7X is visibly much larger than the Harrier with a stronger road presence. It will come underpinned by the same Land Rover derived Omega Arc platform with Tata Motors's Impact design language.

Not much of the design cues are let out from under the heavy camo, but the Tata H7X will carry similar styling like the Harrier, such as the headlamps and LED DRL placement and the curvy lines at the rear of the SUV. Tata Motors has design centres in Pune, the UK and Turin, Italy, where it was recently spotted.

In terms of powertrain, Tata H7X will most likely come with the same engine options as Tata Harrier, which is powered by a Fiat-derived 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 140 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. However, Tata Motors could up-tune the engine to produce 170 bhp.

Like Tata Harrier, the H7X SUV will also only come with a two-wheel-drive configuration and a Terrain Response System which Tata Motors says has been derived from Land Rover's drive mode system to tackle difficult surfaces like snow or loose sand. The H7X could be launched with an automatic gearbox right from the launch.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors will be officially rolling out the Harrier on 23 January, the same day when Maruti Suzuki will be launching its much-awaited tallboy hatchback, the new WagonR. We'll be reporting live on both the launches. Stay tuned for all details.

Photo courtesy: Gabetz Spy Unit