Tata Harrier’s latest Jaisalmer teaser shows performance in extreme weather conditions

Tata Harrier will most likely be one of the biggest car launches India will see next year. The anticipation is growing by the day and Tata Motors is fully aware of that and hence we're regularly watching teasers and test video being released. Considering the comments under these test videos with fans and prospective buyers expressing their amazement, Tata Harrier is quite a hit already. And now, Tata Motors has released a new video of the Harrier being tested in Jaisalmer for extreme weather conditions.

Tata Harrier is the very first ever Tata Motors product which will use technology from Jaguar Land Rover. The Harrier will be underpinned by a new platform called Omega that has been derived from Land Rover Discovery Sport's platform L550. With this, Tata Motors promises that the Harrier will be capable of off-roading.

The Harrier will be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre multi-jet engine which will be called Tata Kryotech diesel which will be tuned for 140 hp and 320 Nm torque. Tata Motors is likely to launch a petrol variant of the Harrier later on.

On the inside, Tata Motors could launch a new age of Tata infotainment systems with the Harrier SUV. It is expected to feature a Harman speaker setup and the infotainment should support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well.

Video: Tata Harrier dynamic testing at the limit: How the Land Rover based Tata performs

Tata Motors is putting in a lot of man-hours in testing its latest offering in the country with the Harrier being subjected to several tests. It has also been tested in a racetrack in Coimbatore, which promises high-speed and cornering stability.

Tata Harrier is expected to launch in India early next year following a debut at the Mumbai Marathon in January. It will be launched initially in a five-seat version and seven-seat version will follow later on. Expect the Harrier prices to start at about Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).