Tata Harrier’s Land Rover derived platform details revealed, launch in early 2019

Tata Harrier is heading for its official launch in the Indian passenger car market in early 2019. The Harrier being the very new SUV, which was first showcased in the country during the 2018 Auto Expo as the H5X Concept. The most notable part of the new SUV is the new OMEGA platform (ΩARC), which is the result of a collaboration between Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover. The Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture is a modular platform.

This will be the first time a Tata vehicle will be underpinned by Land Rover platform, which renders the Harrier SUV the safest vehicle in Tata Motors' lineup. Tata Harrier's platform has been derived from Land Rover's D8 architecture which underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Tata Harrier's OMEGA platform has been developed keeping rough surfaces in mind and is also likely to support all-wheel-drive. The Harrier was designed at Tata Motors' design studio at Pune, where the SUV will be manufactured as well. Tata Motors has also confirmed that it will set up an 'Advance Automated Manufacturing Line' for efficient manufacturing of the Harrier without compromising on build quality.

Tata H5X Concept at 2018 Auto Expo

Tata's latest Harrier SUV will have a quieter cabin, thanks to auxiliary isolation panels that give the SUV lower NVH levels on the inside. The OMEGA platform has been designed with focus on heightened safety with crumple zones and use of high-strength steel.

Another first for Tata Harrier will be the company's new IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy as the SUV will be the first vehicle to be based on this. Tata Harrier is now in its final stages of testing and the production is said to begin in January next year.

Tata Harrier will be one premium SUV in the inside as well, offering a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Tata Motors has also said that the OMEGA platform is ready for hosting an electric platform in the future.

Watch Tata H5X first look at 2018 Auto Expo:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Competing with the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier's prices are expected to land between Rs 13-18 lakh. While Tata's Nexon sub-compact SUV recently scored an impressive 4-star rating in Euro NCAP crash test, the Harrier's quality is said to be even higher in terms of safety.