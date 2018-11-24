Tata Harrier’s fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019

Tata Harrier was unveiled recently but while we've had a good look of the exterior, the interior of Tata Motors's brand new SUV is yet to be seen. So now, the manufacturer has dropped a teaser of what to expect from the cabin through an image of the aircon vent. Tata Harrier is touted to be a premium offering with an upclass interior. First showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo as the H5X concept, Tata Harrier will be launched in India in early 2019.

While Tata Motors hasn't revealed the interior of the Harrier officially yet, but several spy images have surfaced on the Internet giving a clear view of the new Tata SUV's cabin. Based on these spy pictures, Tata Harrier will sport a dual-tone theme inside and the steering wheel will be similar to the one on the Nexon.

The new Harrier SUV's interior will feature a long list of comfort and convenience features. It will get dedicated slots for smartphones all around the cabin. The front armrest will get a cooled storage space connected to the rear AC vents and it will also feature a cooled glovebox. However, whether this feature will be standard or reserved for higher variants remains to be seen.

The purest expression of IMPACT 2.0 Design philosophy; the Tata Harrier’s interiors are lavish in every sense. Stay tuned to witness the majestic Tata Harrier: https://t.co/mzeMBaxd2V #BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/7z1W4kYA4X — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 23, 2018

Speaking of the infotainment system, Tata Motor's affiliation with Harman Kardon will continue with a better interface as well. The floating hexagonal touchscreen infotainment system from the Nexon will continue onto the Harrier although its likely to be an even better quality unit.

Tata Harrier will be underpinned by a new platform which Tata Motors calls the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture or Omega Arc. This new platform has been derived from the Land Rover LS550, which underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. This will be the first time tech from Land Rover will be infused with Tata cars. The chassis is expected to be very off-road capable and will help Tata Harrier deliver good results both on and off-road.

Tata Harrier is likely to be powered by a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet engine, which also powers the Jeep Compass. So far, it isn't confirmed if the power and torque figures of 170 hp and 350 Nm will be retained, but it is expected the tuning will be similar to these figures. Tata Harrier is a flagship model and hence it is likely to get driving modes as well.

The all-new Tata Harrier will be launched in India in January 2019 and will primarily challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass in the segment. The SUV is expected to be priced at about Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).