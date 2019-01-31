Tata Harrier waiting period more than three times of Hyundai Creta! Reasons for ballistic start

Tata Harrier was launched in India a week ago and now it looks like the much talked about SUV is here to stay. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the Tata Harrier is now commanding a waiting period of up to 22 weeks, which is almost five months. Bookings for the Tata Harrier started in October last year and the vehicle already had a three month waiting period at the time of its launch. One of the biggest reasons behind the overwhelming response is the aggressive pricing for the Harrier. Tata Motors launched the Harrier in India at a killer price tag of Rs 12.69 lakh for the base variant with the top end maxing out at Rs 16.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Harrier draws power from a 2.0-litre, diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The Fiat sourced motor is good for developing a maximum power output of 140 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 350 Nm. Tata Harrier is based on the Omega platform derived from Land Rover. Another key reason why the Tata Harrier is off to a flying start is its design. The SUV gets an aggressive front end with the LED DRLs positioned above the headlamps at a spot where the latter are usually present. The cabin of the Harrier also looks premium and the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is the biggest highlight. Other notable features on the Tata Harrier include terrain drive modes along with auto climate control and JBL sourced sound system.

With the SUV just being launched in India, it will take some time to know what volumes the Harrier will sustain and it will be interesting to see if the Tata's latest SUV can beat the Hyundai Creta in the long run. Tata Harrier's closest rival Hyundai Creta currently has a waiting period of up to 6 weeks and hence, the waiting period of the Harrier is almost three times to that of the former. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates.