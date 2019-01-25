Tata Harrier vs Nissan Kicks vs Hyundai Creta: Engine, gearbox and which one is easier, better to drive

Hyundai Creta has pretty much been the last word when it comes to compact SUVs in India. But now, it faces competition from two new kids in town - Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks. And to say the least, the kids are well-equipped and have loads to offer. So, will the going get tougher for the Creta? We compared the three in terms of features and cabin - click the link below for a detailed report. Now, we're pitting them against each other in terms of engine, power and gearbox. Which one's the most capable while offering ease of driving - Harrier, Kicks or the Creta?

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier prices start at Rs 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine & power

Tata Harrier is powered by a Kryotec 1956cc inline four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine which puts out 140 PS at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm.

Tata Harrier features a terrain response system for trickier driving needs.

Gearbox & drives modes

Tata Motors launched the Harrier with a six-speed manual and an automatic gearbox is so far not on offer. The Harrier features three 'ESP Terrain Response Modes' - Normal, Rough, Wet for taking on difficult terrains. The SUV also features cruise control.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks prices start at Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine & power

Nissan Kicks is available with two engine options - 1.5-litre diesel that produces 110 PS and 240 Nm of torque and 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 106 PS and 142 Nm of torque.

Nissan Kicks diesel comes with an 'Eco' mode for better fuel efficiency.

Gearbox & drive modes

Nissan Kicks's petrol engine comes paired with a five-speed manual and a six-speed unit for the diesel trim. Nissan have equipped the Kicks with 'Eco' mode for enhanced fuel efficiency. The Eco mode is only available in the diesel trim. The Kicks also features cruise control.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta prices start at Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine & power

Hyundai Creta comes in three engine options - 1.6-litre petrol engine that produces 123 PS at 6,400 rpm and 151 Nm of torque at 4,850 rpm, a 1.4-litre diesel engine that puts out 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and 220 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,750 rpm, and a 1.6-litre diesel engine with 128 PS at 4,000 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm.

Hyundai Creta is available with an optional six-speed automatic gearbox.

Gearbox & drive modes

The Creta's 1.4-litre petrol engine is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox, whereas the 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel trims are both available with options of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The Creta also features Cruise Control.