Tata Harrier vs Mahindra XUV500 vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: How the Harrier is different

The Tata Harrier or the H5X as the concept was called, is all set for a launch in early 2019. Tata Motors latest SUV has been one of the most talked about automotive launches of 2018. There's a good reason for it too, the Tata Harrier SUV will be the first SUV and in fact, the first Tata Motors car to be infused with Land Rover DNA. Buyers are already scrambling to pre-book the Harrier and some are even willing to put money down unofficially to ensure that they get their Harrier as soon as it makes it to the Indian Market. Now, whether you plan to buy one anytime soon or are just interested in knowing what to expect from one of Tata’s game changers here is what will set it apart from the competition:

Tata Harrier Design - It stands out from the competition:

Like the Tata Nexon, the Tata Harrier will also benefit from Tata Motor’s IMPACT design philosophy. Although the Harrier will be the first SUV in the Tata family to debut the next iteration of IMPACT design. While, the rest of the competition features a more conventional approach to design like the Hyundai Creta, the Jeep Compass and even the XUV500 which has changed substantially over the years but still features most of the same design cues. The sharp cues of the IMPACT design philosophy is likely to set the Harrier apart and bring in more customers for Tata Motors.

Tata Harrier Engine Specification - Most Powerful SUV in the Segment?

While the Tata Harrier may wear a Tata Motors badge, it will share its Fiat-sourced motor with the Jeep Compass. The 2.0-litre multi-jet motor was the Compass’ calling card, with 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque on tap this is likely to make the Harrier the most powerful SUV in the segment on par with the Jeep Compass. Although it is important to remember that while the motor is likely to be the same, the Tata Harrier is expected to severely undercut the Jeep Compass in terms of price, making it all the more reason to wait for the Harrier.

Tata Harrier Expected Price- Cheapest in the Segment?

The Harrier is likely to go into production at Tata’ Ranjangaon plant and going by Tata’s strategy in terms of pricing, we expect that it will undercut the competition at every spec level. That is, the two-wheel drive variant is likely to undercut the Creta and the XUV 500. While it can be safe to expect that the 4WD variant will even undercut the likes of the Jeep Compass.

New Mahindra Scorpio SUV| Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Crash test|

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now, while this is not confirmed as of today, but going by several reports on the internet, the Tata Harrier is also likely to feature a reworked version of Land Rovers terrain response system. A technology widely regarded as one of the best off-road systems in the world, this will ensure that once the road runs out the Tata Harrier will still be the most capable SUV of the bunch.