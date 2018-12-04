Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta: Can the Harrier beat the Creta? Price, features, engine specs compared

Tata Harrier, the hotly anticipated SUV is all set to be launched in India in January 2019 and the best part is that we are driving the Harrier tomorrow in and around the beautiful city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The exteriors and interiors of the Tata Harrier have been revealed and at least in terms of design and styling, one must admit that the company has a clear winner on its side. However, things will not be much easy for the Harrier as it will be greeted by some worthy players on the battlefield including some big names like the Hyundai Creta. While the direct competition for the Tata Harrier will be the Jeep Compass and Mahindra XUV500, it's the Creta that rules the sales charts in the compact SUV segment. Here we bring you the spec comparison report between the Tata Harrier and Hyundai Creta to see how the two fares against each other on paper and ascertain if the Harrier has what it takes to dethrone the Hyundai Creta from its long-held top spot.

Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta - Dimensions

The Tata Harrier clearly has an edge in this area when compared to the Hyundai Creta. Tata's flagship SUV measures 4,598 mm in length leaving behind the Hyundai Creta that has a total length of 4,270 mm. In terms of width too, the new Tata Harrier has an advantage here as it is significantly wider than the Creta. Tata Harrier also stands taller than the Hyundai Creta with a height of 1,714 mm as against 1,630 mm for the Hyundai Creta. The wheelbase of the Tata Harrier is also larger than the Hyundai Creta at 2,741mm as hence, one can say that the Harrier will more offer a more cabin space than the Hyundai.

Dimensions Tata Harrier Hyundai Creta Length 4598mm 4270mm Width 1894mm 1780mm Height 1714mm 1630mm Wheelbase 2741mm 2590mm

Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta - Engine Specifications

Powering the Tata Harrier is a new 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that also powers the Jeep Compass, however, the state of tune is different for both vehicles. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 138 bhp and 350 Nm and is BS-VI ready. The four-cylinder engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and no all-wheel drive and automatic gearbox are being offered, at least in the initial phase. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta gets power from two diesel engine options. While the 1.4-litre engine is good for offering respective power and torque outputs of 88 bhp and 219 Nm, the more powerful 1.6-litre diesel engine is good for producing 126 bhp and 260 Nm. Both engines get a six-speed gearbox as standard but the latter comes with an optional six-speed automatic transmission as well. Performance figures for the Harrier are yet to be tested but considering the higher power of the Tata and the lower weight of the Creta, acceleration shouldn't be very different.

Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta - Features

Tata Motors has made sure that the Harrier SUV gets a comprehensive feature list and even the base variant gets some interesting ones. The SUV gets projector headlamps along with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights), LED tail lamps and the higher variants get fog lamps with cornering function. The 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the Harrier supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and gets a 9-speaker JBL speaker set up. Tata's flagship SUV also gets a premium cabin with wooden inserts along with a push start stop button. The Harrier also gets a drive mode selector with multiple terrain response modes. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta gets fully automatic temperature control, a touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers. The Hyundai Creta also features a sunroof, something which the Tata Harrier misses out on.

Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta - Safety

In terms of safety, the Tata Harrier comes with two airbags on the standard variants with six for the higher ones. You also get ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD, ESP with corner stability control, hill hold control, traction control, rollover mitigation and more. The Hyundai Creta on the other hand, gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management (VSM), electronic stability control and hill start assist control in the top variants.

Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta - Price in India

The Tata Harrier will go on sale in India in a total of four variants namely XE, XM, XT and XZ. Prices of the new Harrier are expected to start at about Rs 14.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark in India. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta can be yours for a starting price of Rs 9.50 lakh but this figure is for the base petrol variant. If you wish to opt for the diesel variant, the prices start at Rs 9.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. There is no denying the fact that the Hyundai Creta can be yours for a significantly lesser price than the Harrier but the Harrier offers a unique design, larger cabin and new features. That said, the Harrier does have some shortcomings as it lacks an automatic transmission, 4WD system, 7-seat option and a sunroof. Hence, in terms of pure value-for-money offering, the Creta seems to be slightly better unless Tata Motors announces even more aggressive pricing. Keep in mind though that the Creta has been around for a while and is on the roads in big numbers so if exclusivity is your drug then it's the Harrier that wins hands down.

As far as the sales numbers are concerned we can only make a guess right now and we expect the Harrier to get off to a flying start with numbers getting close to that of the Creta in the initial months but in the long run, the Hyundai Creta could still continue holding on to its crown.

More on the Harrier and its capabilities can only be said once we drive it tomorrow, so stay tuned for our first drive review on the morning of 7th December.