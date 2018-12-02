Tata Harrier unveiled in Jodhpur: First undisguised pics of the production spec Harrier are out!



The most awaited SUV of 2018 in India? Most likely the Land Rover Platformed based Tata Harrier, that’s been on everyone’s mind. Tata Motors has far from been shying away from the attention in the run-up to the launch, from first production pictures to feature teasers that continued well into last week. Now, with just a few days to go for the first media drives, Tata Motors has put out the first images of a fully uncamouflaged Tata Harrier in production spec set to the backdrop of the city of Jodhpur. The Tata Harrier will be the first in a line of two SUVs that share the same essential design and platform, the second SUV will be a full-size 7-seater SUV that will take on likes of the Mahindra Alturas and the Toyota Fortuner. As for the Harrier, the 5-Seat SUV will take on the likes of the Creta and the Jeep Compass once launched, although it seems the Harrier may be significantly larger than even the Compass.

The Harrier grabbed the spotlight early 2017, then still in concept spec, at the Indian Auto Expo hosted in New Delhi. One of the things that set it apart in the time, is the fact that this will be the first-ever Tata SUV to be underpinned by a derivative of a Land Rover D8 Platform used on the Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque. Of course, Tata has rebranded the platform as the OMEGA Arc, where OMEGA stands for Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced. The SUV itself showcases the next generation of Tata’s design ethos, IMPACT 2.0 which looks to be cutting edge and unmissable. From the looks of the production-spec model the mission is accomplished, its provocative design with counter-intuitive design cues begs a second glance. The laser-sharp DRLs mounted well above the actual headlamps are a perfect example of the ethos. The progressive design ethos will continue on the inside as well, with the Harrier expected to be spacious with the integration of well-thought-out storage elements like a smartphone holder accessible to all occupants, cooled armrests, a massive infotainment uni, JBL Audio and a lot more.

Powering it all will be a 2.0 litre Fiat Sourced motor found also in the Jeep Compass, rebranded as the Kryotech 2.0 by Tata Motors, the engine is expected to put out 140 hp. It will be mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox with several driving modes that seem to be a trickle-down version of Land Rovers’ Terrain Response system. As we head into the drive expect a whole lot more information on the Tata Harrier to come out. Until then check out the Harrier in the flesh!