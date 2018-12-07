Tata Harrier Top Hits & Misses: What we like and don’t

Tata Harrier, the company's highly awaited SUV is set to be launched in India in January 2019. We have recently driven the company's flagship SUV in the beautiful city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan to tell you if the Harrier is really worth your money. The first impressions are quite positive but every vehicle has its plus points and shortcomings and the Harrier is no different. Having said that, in this story, we reveal five hits and misses for the Tata Harrier for you to decide if any of these are big enough to affect your buying decision. The Tata Harrier is expected to be launched in India at a starting price of close to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier - 5 reasons why to buy it

1. First and foremost, the biggest highlight of the new Tata Harrier has to be its design. The SUV has a striking resemblance with the H5X concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2018 on which it is based. The front gets sleek LED DRLs and the headlamps are positioned unconventionally below it for a change. The Harrier has a solid road presence and it definitely looks the most premium Tata car ever.

2. Second up is the ride quality. The Tata Harrier offers a plush ride quality and a major reason for that is that it comes based on the same platform that underpins the Land Rover Discovery. All thanks to this, the Harrier also tackles the off-road and broken surfaces with ease and feels properly planted on the highways as well.

3. Tata Harrier stands high on safety and gets all the essential equipment that you would expect from your car in terms of safety, especially when you are spending over Rs 14 lakh for it. The SUV gets dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD and ISOFIX mounts as standard across all the variants. Furthermore, the top variants get features like six airbags, corner stability control, hill hold control, rollover mitigation, and traction control, Additionally, you also get a unique 'disc wiping' feature that wipes out the water and moisture from the disc brakes during rains to offer a more effective braking.

4. One of the major benefits of the Land Rover platform is a spacious cabin. The Harrier is the longest and widest in its segment and it also has the largest wheelbase that translates to better cabin space. The second row of the Harrier offers an ample headroom & knee room and there is enough space for three occupants.

5. The Harrier is powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Jeep Compass. However, the motor on the Compass is in a different state of tune and has a noticeable turbo lag. On the contrary, this is not the case with the Harrier and hence, the engine offers a brlliant low end performance that will benefit you not only in city traffic but out on the open roads as well.

Tata Harrier - 5 areas of improvement

1. The new Tata Harrier misses out on an automatic gearbox which is not available even as an option, at least for now. The company has plans to introduce the said transmission option in the coming months and hence, the Harrier currently stays content only with a six-speed manual unit.

2. Tata Harrier gets power from a Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, the same unit that powers the Jeep Compass. The engine has been detuned for the Harrier and it produces a significantly lower power output compared to the Compass at 140 hp. The refinement levels on this engine are not up to the mark and we feel that the engine could have been better in this particular area.

3. The six-speed manual gearbox on the Tata Harrier does not feel the best in the segment. The reason being, the transmission feels notchy and gearshifts are not very smooth and precise especially compared to the competition.

4. Tata Harrier has been based on the Land Rover platform and hence, one would normally expect the SUV to be off-road capable. However, the Harrier lacks an all-wheel-drive system, something that most of us had expected to see on the SUV.

5. If you are investing over Rs 14 lakh in an SUV, you will obviously expect it to be high on convenience. However, there is one area where the Harrier does not comply in this regard. The driver seat on the SUV is not electrically adjustable and you will have to adjust it with the help of a lever.