Tata Harrier to be unveiled in Mumbai Marathon 2019: Jeep Compass rival to lead the event

The Tata Harrier or the H5X that first broke cover in concept form at the 2018 Auto Expo, has been popping up all over the internet in various degrees of camouflage as it makes its way through its testing cycle. However, we can now confirm that the Tata Harrier will make its first public debut as early as January 20th,2019 at the Mumbai Marathon. A mail shared internally to Tata Motors employees suggests that the production-spec harrier will be the lead car at Mumbai marathon just as its sibling the Nexon had been the lead car in the marathon before it. This is likely to be the first time the Harrier will be on view to the public before it goes on sale later in 2019.

2019 Tata Harrier

Thus far, we know that the Tata Harrier, which is built around a Land Rover platform, will be the first car to make it to showrooms with Tata’s new IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy. With recent spy pictures suggesting that the Harrier will retain most of the concepts design cues. The sleek led strips displace the headlamps a little lower into the bumper, while the car tri-arrow fog lamps to ensure that IMPACT design earns its name! Judging by spy shots, we also know that the Harrier will feature ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and flared wheel arches that house large alloy wheels. Once launched we expect the Harrier to get 17-inch alloy wheels, like the Hyundai Creta. Although we wouldn’t be surprised if Tata chose the larger 18-inch alloys instead.

Power in the Tata Harrier will be derived from a Fiat Sourced 2.0 litre Multi-Jet motor that it will share with it’s rival the Jeep Compass. We expect the motor will produce about 170 hp and 350 Nm of torque. The motor will be offered with an optional pairing either to a six-speed manual gearbox or a Hyundai sourced 6-speed AT (torque converter). There’s no doubt that the hype around the Harrier is high as the press reports every stage of its pre-production testing. Now, at last, we have a confirmation on when to expect to see the Harrier in all its glory. 20th January it is!