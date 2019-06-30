Tata Harrier to be available with dual-tone colour options soon: To cost an additional Rs 20,000

Tata Motors has introduced dual-tone exterior colour options for the Tata Harrier. Sources have confirmed that at an additional cost of around Rs 20,000-22,000 buyers can spec their harrier with a dual exterior colour scheme with the Harrier soon. Our sources also mention that the option will most likely to be available in the top of the line XZ trim, however it could also be offered in the XT model, although it is still unconfirmed. Tata has been releasing obscure teasers on its Instagram with videos using the hashtag #DuetwithStyle suggesting the same.

The Harrier was launched in India in January 2019, to rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Creta. Now with the MG Motors launching their first model the MG Hector in India at a very attractive price, the competition is trying to keep up with the offering from MG. Additionally, with Kia Motors unveiling their upcoming model the Kia Seltos, the equipment list in the competition now does not seem to be a good value for money proposition. Therefore, to up the ante, Tata Motors in expected to introduce new dual colour options with Harrier SUV which is said to be offered in a variety of colour schemes.

The base XE variant of the Harrier is only available in white, however, the higher spec colour options include silver, gold, grey and the signature copper colour options. While our sources confirm that the Harrier will come equipped with dual colour options, it is most likely to get either an option of black on orange and black on silver dual colour options.

The Harrier is offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine sourced from Fiat. The engine is tuned to develop 140hp in BS4 guise. Tata is expected to upgrade the engine to BS6 before the emission regulations are enforced from April 2020. The upgrade is expected to allow Tata to use the more powerful 170hp and 350Nm of torque version of the motor which is used by the Jeep Compass and the MG hector. Tata is also expected to introduce an automatic version of the Harrier with a gearbox sourced from Hyundai, similar to the torque converter used in the Hyundai Creta. A petrol powered Harrier is also on the cards to a later stage and next year Tata will launch a 7-seater version of the Harrier which is said to be called the Tata Buzzard.