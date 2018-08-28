Tata Harrier SUV’s interior, infotainment system revealed and it looks amazing!

The Tata Harrier H5X SUV is in the final stages of testing, although at this point, Tata official would have been hoping to have finished testing cycles for the SUV in more remote regions. The SUV has almost consistently been caught throughout it testing cycle prior to this images coming out of the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore show the SUV testing for high-speed stability and cornering. New images have now emerged on Facebook which now show more on the Tata Harrier than we have seen till date.

The most evident thing from the spy shots spattered on this web-page is the lighting schematic used on the production-ready Tata Harrier. The car has all the finer details from the concept that we saw at the 2018 Auto Expo. The car which seems to be out for night testing for headlights is seen to be sporting the same sleek LED DRL strip where headlights usually are with a more prominent unit is position exactly below it almost at the bumper line. Although it's not visible through the camo, it appears that the large faux panels are hiding vital design cues like the large grille or chunky bumpers.

On the flanks, the Tata Harrier features ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and flared wheel arches that house large alloy wheels. Once launched we expect the Harrier to get 17-inch alloy wheels, like the Hyundai Creta. Although we wouldn’t be surprised if Tata chose the larger 18-inch alloys instead. However, what is unique about this particular set of images is that it shows for the first time the interiors of the production-ready Tata Harrier. The images indicate that like the Nexon, the H5X will also get a centre mounted infotainment console flanked by what looks like MIDI setup for the driver. This is the most information that we have gathered on the Harrier in recent times, although with leaks at this rate expect more information as the run-up to the Harriers launch intensifies

The Harrier based on the Land Rover LS50 platform, which Tata Motors is calling the Omega Arc, is likely to share its Fiat-sourced motor with the Jeep Compass producing 170bhp and 350 Nm of torque. However, Tata Motors will pair the engine with either a 6-speed manual gearbox seen on the Hexa or a new 6-speed automatic gearbox borrowed from Hyundai.

Image Source: @TheNextCOG