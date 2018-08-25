Tata Harrier SUV: What to expect from the first Land Rover based Tata SUV!

2019 Tata Harrier SUV: One of the headliners from this year's Auto Expo 2018 was a new Tata Motors SUV, then called the H5X. Since then Tata has announced that the H5X which is set to hit the Indian Market in 2019, will be called the Harrier. It will be followed by a 7-seater sibling, based on the same platform codenamed the Tata H7X. With just a few months to go from the Tata Harrier launch in the Indian market. Here is everything you need to know about this Jeep Compass Rival.

Tata Harrier H5X SUV Engine Specifications

2019 Tata Harrier SUV: Teaser Image from Tata Motors

It is likely that the Tata’s new SUV will be powered by a Fiat-sourced, 2.0-litre Multijet engine, which is also the power-train presently in use in the Jeep Compass. Although there is no confirmation that the high output 170 hp and 350 Nm tune will be retained, it's safe to expect figures similar to these ones. Considering this is a flagship model it will also be safe to assume that driving modes will be included, although how many will probably be revealed in the months to come.

Tata Harrier H5X SUV Platform: Land Rover Heritage

The Tata Harrier is being developed around a platform that Tata Motors is calling the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture or Omega Arc for short. This platform is a derivative of the Land Rover LS550, that also underpins the Discovery Sport. This very off-road capable chassis will be the first infusion of Land Rover Technology into a Tata Cars DNA and promises good result both on and off-road.

Tata Motors Harrier H5X SUV production

According to the timeline, the production-ready Tata Harrier/H5X will be unveiled in November this year. While at present, the SUV was last caught testing for high-speed stability at the Kari Motor Speedway a few days prior, indicating final testing protocols. This means that production of the SUV could begin early this year out of Tata Motors Pimpri Chinchwad Facility.

Tata Motors Harrier H5X Features, Safety and Infotainment

Tata H5X concept (Harrier) at Auto Expo 2018

While this is largely speculation, with official word from the company yet to be heard. It will be safe to assume that Tata will take forward the safety banner that they have initiated with the Nexon with an array of safety features likely to be launched as standard. In terms of the infotainment system, we expect that it will usher in a new age of Tata infotainment systems and are likely to be accompanied by Harman speaker setups. Android Auto and Apple Car play are almost a given as well.