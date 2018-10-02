Tata Harrier SUV torture test in video: A short glimpse of the H5X’s 22 lakh kms of testing!

If Tata Motors set out to ensure that the Harrier SUV is the most anticipated SUV of the year, they sure are doing a great job of ensuring that it stays relevant! The H5X SUV which was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, made waves not only for its unique design but also for the fact that it would be the first vehicle to wear a Tata Motors badge but benefit from the Land Rover DNA.

The Tata H5X, which was later announced to be the Tata Harrier will be built around a modified version of the LS50 platform that underpins some of the previous generations of the Range Rover Sport. With rumours of a terrain response system to boot and a properly quick 2.0-litre diesel motor bought from Fiat expectations from the Harrier seem to be growing every day. Now, a new video that comes straight out of the Tata Motors garage shows just how much testing the H5X SUV is going through. The H5X SUV which benefits from Tata's design language, IMPACT design 2.0, the next iteration of the design language that first featured on the Nexon, the Tigor and the Tiago. IMPACT design as the name says sets out to create an IMPACT and with the 2.0, it does not stop short of it. The H5X with its, narrow LED headlamps and massive fog lamp does exactly that, tied together with the three-dimensional Humanity line ensures the Harrier is one of the best looking prospects to enter the SUV space since the Jeep Compass.

The video which seems to be shot at an internal testing facility at Tata Motors shows the SUV going through the ringer at the Tata plant. From Rumble strips to ridged potholes, Tata Motors’ claims that they have tested the H5X for over 22 lakh kilometres. Judging by the number of times it been caught on test in recent times we might be inclined to believe them. The video ends on the note that it has been Engineered to perfection and tested for endurance. We sincerely hope that the Harrier ushers in a new generation of Tata cars that leave build quality issues and other ghosts of the Tata Motors’ past behind to forge a new way forward. In our opinion the Harrier has all the makings of it all they need to do now is follow through.

The Harrier once launched will take on some properly seasoned competition, from the Mahindra XUV500, the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Creta. Based on Tata’s core pricing strategy we believe that it could undercut all of these vehicles, with our estimates holding the Harrier between Rs 13 and 16 lakh ex-showroom. One thing is for sure, the SUV space in 2019 is likely to get very, very interesting!